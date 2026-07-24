Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /India
  • /'How dare you threaten students': Rahul Gandhi slams DU over Jantar Mantar protest advisory

'How dare you threaten students': Rahul Gandhi slams DU over Jantar Mantar protest advisory

The University of Delhi had earlier issued an advisory urging students and faculty members to avoid participating in "unlawful assemblies or demonstrations" at Jantar Mantar, citing legal restrictions and concerns over safety.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByShweta Kumari
Published: Jul 24, 2026, 01:51 PM IST|Updated: Jul 24, 2026, 01:51 PM IST
'How dare you threaten students': Rahul Gandhi slams DU over Jantar Mantar protest advisory
Image Credit: Photo Credit: IANS

About the Author

Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
No petition filed on CJP protests, media wrongly reported denial of hearing: CJI Surya Kant
CJI5 min ago
2
Android phone8 min ago
3
deep bass8 min ago
4
energy saving8 min ago
5
Anjana Singh25 min ago