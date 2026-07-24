/'How dare you threaten students': Rahul Gandhi slams DU over Jantar Mantar protest advisory

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Friday criticised the University of Delhi (DU) over its advisory asking students and faculty to stay away from demonstrations at Jantar Mantar, accusing the institution of threatening students for exercising their democratic rights.
Sharing the university's advisory on X, Gandhi wrote, "How dare you threaten students for exercising their democratic rights? Please note, you are the ones that will be held accountable when the time comes."
The University of Delhi had earlier issued an advisory urging students and faculty members to avoid participating in "unlawful assemblies or demonstrations" at Jantar Mantar, citing legal restrictions and concerns over safety.
"Dear students and faculty, your safety matters to us. Please note that any unlawful assemblies or demonstrations at Jantar Mantar, New Delhi, which are strictly regulated as per the directives of the Hon'ble Supreme Court of India, may invite legal action," the university said.
The advisory also cautioned students against misinformation, stating that "a significant amount of fake and misleading content is being created and circulated to fuel the situation."
Rahul Gandhi's remarks came amid continuing protests over the NEET-UG 2026 examination and growing demands for the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.
Earlier in the day, the Congress leader also criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's video message on action against paper leaks, saying the government should take stronger steps instead of making assurances.
"Mr Modi, our students are demanding Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation. Don't insult their intelligence with this pathetic midnight video," Gandhi said.
He added, "1. Sack Pradhan. 2. Punish those who beat students. 3. Apologise."
The Opposition has been pressing for a detailed discussion on the NEET issue in Parliament and has continued to target the government over alleged irregularities in the examination process.
Meanwhile, the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), which has been leading the protests at Jantar Mantar, reiterated that the agitation would continue until Pradhan steps down.
CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke said, "Our protest will continue until Dharmendra Pradhan resigns." In contrast, party spokesperson Deepak Balyan said young people would not be persuaded by the government's assurances on fast-track courts.
The latest developments come a day after education reform activist Sonam Wangchuk ended his 26-day hunger strike following written assurances from the Centre that Parliament would discuss examination reforms and accountability in the competitive examination system.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi had earlier said the Union Cabinet would consider a draft Bill proposing fast-track courts and stricter punishment for those involved in examination paper leaks.
(With ANI inputs)
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