How did Rahul Gandhi get MM Naravane's 'unpublished' book? Penguin India issues a clarification, but is it enough?

A political stalemate erupted in the Parliament after the Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, sought to quote from the "pre-print book" during his speech in the House on the motion of thanks on the President's Address, when the treasury benches strongly opposed his remarks. After facing several adjournments on the issue, the House last week adopted the motion of thanks by voice vote amid sloganeering by opposition benches.

The pre-print book 'Four Stars of Destiny' has been authored by former Army Chief NN Naravane.

Delhi Police takes action

Delhi Police has taken cognisance of information found on various social media platforms and news forums claiming that a pre-print copy of the book 'Four Stars of Destiny' is being circulated, and Special Cell has filed a case into the "purported leak/breach of a yet to be approved publication".

ANI reported, citing Delhi Police officials, that a probe has been launched into the claims of the availability of the pre-print copy of the book.

Penguin India's clarification

Penguin Random House India released a statement clarifying that it holds the sole publishing rights for the memoir by former Indian Army Chief General MM Naravane.

The publisher stated that the book has not gone into publication and no copies, print or digital, have been published, distributed, sold, or made available to the public.

In the X (formerly Twitter) post on Monday, Penguin India stated, "In light of recent public discourse and media reporting, Penguin Random House India would like to clarify that we hold the sole publishing rights for the book Four Stars of Destiny, a memoir by General Manoj Mukund Naravane, former Chief of the Indian Army. We wish to make it clear that the book has not gone into publication. No copies of the book - in print or digital form - have been published, distributed, sold, or otherwise made available to the public by Penguin Random House India."

Penguin Random House India further said that any copies currently in circulation, in any format or on any platform, constitute a copyright infringement and must be immediately ceased.

The publisher added that it will exercise remedies available under law against the illegal and unauthorised dissemination of the book.

"Any copies of the book currently in circulation, in whole or in part, whether in print, digital, PDF, or any other format, online or offline, on any platform, constitutes an infringement of PRHI's copyright and must immediately be ceased. Penguin Random House India shall be exercising remedies available in law against the illegal and unauthorised dissemination of the book," said X post.

It added, "This statement is being issued to place the publisher's position on record."

Statement from the publisher. pic.twitter.com/pksacg3EeT — Penguin India (@PenguinIndia) February 9, 2026

The big questions

After the publisher's clarification, a big question comes up: if the book "has not gone into publication," how did Congress leader Rahul Gandhi get a hardcover copy of the memoir by General Manoj Mukund Naravane?

The book is at the Centre of the discussion for days now, not just on social media chatter but in the Parliament of India.

According to an Indian Express report, the Ministry of Defence has cleared 35 books between 2020 and 2024, with the Four Stars of Destiny manuscript still pending for clearance.

Meanwhile, as per India Today, a book is sent to the Defence Ministry for clearance in manuscript form before it goes to print. The report that LoP Rahul Gandhi sought to cite was also based on a manuscript accessed by The Caravan magazine.

Another question stems from this situation: Did the publisher print the defence-related book without the Ministry's nod of approval?

India Today Digital's report revealed that copies of 'Four Stars of Destiny' reached Delhi bookstores before it was recalled.

It appears that the printed copy of the book in the possession of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi suggests the publisher may have proceeded with printing before securing formal clearance from the Defence Ministry.

(with ANI inputs)