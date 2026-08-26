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How did Trump announce Operation Sindoor ceasefire before India? Ex-CDS hints Pakistan leaked details to US

Chief of Defence Staff during Operation Sindoor General Anil Chauhan said that the understanding to end hostilities were decided by at the DGMO's of India and Pakistan. 

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByAnjali Singh
Published: Aug 26, 2026, 09:18 AM IST|Updated: Aug 26, 2026, 09:18 AM IST
How did Trump announce Operation Sindoor ceasefire before India? Ex-CDS hints Pakistan leaked details to US
Image Credit: Former Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan with Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh and Vice Chief of the Air Staff Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit

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How did Trump announce Operation Sindoor ceasefire before India? Ex-CDS hints Pakistan leaked details to US
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