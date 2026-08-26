/How did Trump announce Operation Sindoor ceasefire before India? Ex-CDS hints Pakistan leaked details to US

Former Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan has said the ceasefire that brought an end to the military confrontation between India and Pakistan during Operation Sindoor was decided directly between the two countries’ Directors General of Military Operations (DGMOs).
His remarks come amid repeated claims by US President Donald Trump that Washington played a role in stopping the hostilities.
Speaking at the Vivekananda Centre in New Delhi on Tuesday, ex-CDS Chauhan said he could speak specifically about what happened in the military domain and maintained that there was no role for any third party in the ceasefire decision.
Chauhan said the two DGMOs spoke over the phone before deciding on the timing of the ceasefire.
“I told you that they picked up the phone at about 9:30 and spoke. We chose our own time. The DGMO said he is not available till about 3 o’clock, and then at 3 o’clock he said and that we decided at 5 o’clock,” he said.
“So the ceasefire is decided between two DGMOs. And that’s it. Means I don’t see the role of anyone else,” Chauhan added.
Chauhan also raised a question over how details of the ceasefire reached the United States before India could make a public announcement.
“How did this particular information get leaked out to the Americans that they tweeted at before we could announce this? Again, I’m really not sure, but it didn’t leak out from us,” he said.
He said there had been an understanding at the DGMO level and that both sides had maintained secrecy around the discussions.
“So I think that it somehow got leaked out from the other side. That’s what I feel,” Chauhan said, appearing to suggest that the information may have reached the US from the Pakistani side.
His remarks are significant because India has consistently rejected the suggestion that a third country mediated the cessation of military action between the two neighbours.
US President Donald Trump has repeatedly claimed that he had helped bring an end to the India-Pakistan hostilities during Operation Sindoor in May 2025.
Speaking to reporters at Camp David recently on July 31, US President Trump reiterated his claims. Trump said the US had used the threat of steep tariffs to pressure both countries to stop fighting.
“We ended the India-Pakistan (war). 11 planes were shot down. That was raging. That was good. I used tariffs. I said, ‘If you’re going to go to war, 250 per cent tariff.’ Each of them,” Trump said.
Trump further claimed that both India and Pakistan were angry after the US warning but contacted Washington a day later and agreed not to go to war.
Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had credited him with saving 50 million lives by preventing a wider conflict between the two nuclear-armed neighbours.
India, however, has repeatedly rejected claims of external mediation in the ceasefire. New Delhi has also disputed Trump’s claims about the loss of 11 aircraft during the military engagement.
India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7 last year in response to the April 22 terrorist attack in Pahalgam. The operation targeted terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoK).
Following Indian strikes that dismantled key terror launchpads, the operation was paused on May 10 after a formal request from the Pakistani side.
India has maintained that the understanding to halt military action was reached through direct military-to-military communication, after Pakistan’s DGMO contacted his Indian counterpart.
Chauhan’s latest remarks reinforce that account, while also raising a question over how details of the ceasefire reached the US before India was ready to announce it publicly.
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