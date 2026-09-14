Tamil Nadu's opposition had every reason to put the young TVK government under pressure. Instead, it walked into a trap of its own making and handed Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay a free pass just as the campaign for two crucial by-elections got underway.
One hundred and forty days into office, Vijay's administration was showing plenty of cracks. There had been reshuffles inside the Chief Minister's office, welfare schemes promised but not yet funded, and eye-catching announcements, among them a Rs 1,200-crore new Secretariat and an "Olympic City", that cried out for hard questions about where the money would come from.
By any normal reading of parliamentary politics, this was the moment for a sharp, disciplined opposition to go after the government's record: unfinished projects, shaky finances, and promises made faster than they could be paid for. That is not what happened.
During a debate on police grants in the Assembly, Vijay reached for an old file, the Sarkaria Commission's findings and the record of MISA detentions from the Emergency of the mid-1970s, and used it to needle the DMK over its own history.
It was a well-worn jibe, not a serious challenge to the government's current performance. A more composed opposition might have brushed it aside and steered straight back to questions about roads, jobs and budgets.
Instead, DMK leaders responded with real anger. Former Union Minister A. Raja and former minister P. K. Sekarbabu took to public platforms with sharp, personal attacks aimed at Vijay, language that soon dominated headlines for all the wrong reasons, particularly after remarks directed at women drew criticism. The row grew large enough that DMK MP Kanimozhi felt compelled to step in publicly, invoking the Thirukkural's teaching on restraint in speech as a gentle rebuke to her own colleagues.
By the time apologies of a sort were offered, the damage to the party's messaging was already done.
The row could not have come at a worse moment. Voters in Madurantakam and Dharapuram, both reserved constituencies, go to the polls on 6 October, and by-elections like these usually turn on bread-and-butter concerns - drinking water, irrigation canals, potholed roads, and jobs for young people.
Instead of campaigning on those issues, much of the DMK's messaging on the ground turned to MISA detentions, the Sarkaria Commission, and Emergency-era grievances from half a century ago. For an electorate asking about water pipelines and employment, this land is a mismatch, and for younger voters born decades after the Emergency, it barely registers at all.
That generational gap matters. Many first-time voters have grown up with a media diet of short-form video, streaming platforms and social media, and have little patience for lengthy lectures on history delivered from a podium. The irony was not lost on observers: even as DMK leaders criticised "reel culture" for trivialising politics, the party's own digital teams were busy producing short clips to reach the same audience.
While the row over history dominated the news cycle, several genuine governance questions went largely unexamined. Among them - the fiscal detail behind the Vetri laptop scheme and how many classrooms had actually been upgraded; the status of the promised new Secretariat; findings from the Comptroller and Auditor General flagging unplanned spending and underused assets under the Smart Cities Mission; and broader questions about state revenue and public debt.
None of these received the sustained scrutiny a young, untested government might normally expect.
The results in Madurantakam and Dharapuram on 6 October will turn on local issues and candidates. But the episode points to a wider challenge facing Tamil Nadu's established parties: connecting with a new generation of voters who are less moved by appeals to the past and more focused on jobs, education, and everyday services.
History remains a valuable reference point for any party's identity, but voters, especially younger ones, are increasingly asking a simpler question: what is being delivered for them today. Parties that lead with old grievances risk losing that conversation before it even starts.
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