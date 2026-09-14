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How DMK walked into Vijay's trap and left Tamil Nadu's real questions unanswered

The DMK’s focus on the Emergency-era MISA and Sarkaria Commission controversy has given Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay political breathing space, shifting attention away from his 140-day-old TVK government’s record ahead of the Madurantakam and Dharapuram by-elections.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByShweta Kumari
Published: Sep 14, 2026, 04:32 PM IST|Updated: Sep 14, 2026, 04:32 PM IST
How DMK walked into Vijay's trap and left Tamil Nadu's real questions unanswered
Image Credit: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay (File Photo/IANS)

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How DMK walked into Vijay's trap and left Tamil Nadu's real questions unanswered
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