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NewsIndiaHow does a thorium reactor work? Explained in 5 steps
HOW THORIUM REACTOR WORKS

How does a thorium reactor work? Explained in 5 steps

How does a thorium reactor work: Nuclear energy is one of the cleanest and most reliable energy sources, and one technology attracting attention is the thorium reactor. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Saurav Suman|Last Updated: Apr 10, 2026, 12:35 PM IST|Source: Bureau
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How does a thorium reactor work? Explained in 5 stepsImage credit: freepik

How does a thorium reactor work: Nuclear energy is one of the cleanest and most reliable energy sources, and one technology attracting attention is the thorium reactor. Seen as a safer and more abundant alternative to traditional uranium-based systems, thorium reactors are being explored by several countries as part of the future clean energy mix.

To understand how a thorium reactor works, you first need to know that thorium itself is not directly used as fuel. Instead, reactors use a process called nuclear fission to turn thorium-232 into a usable fuel called uranium-233. This transformation happens inside the reactor with the help of neutrons, starting a controlled chain reaction that releases energy. Here are five steps that can help you understand the process of how a thorium reactor works:

Step 1: Thorium is loaded into the reactor core along with a small amount of uranium or plutonium to start the process. This initial fuel releases neutrons that help convert thorium into uranium-233, which later becomes the main fuel.

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Step 2: Thorium-232 absorbs a neutron and slowly transforms into uranium-233 through radioactive decay. This newly formed uranium-233 can sustain the nuclear reaction efficiently.

Step 3: Uranium-233 atoms undergo fission when struck by neutrons, releasing a large amount of heat. This heat is used to produce steam, which drives turbines to generate electricity.

Step 4: Heat is safely managed in the reactor. Many designs, like molten salt reactors, operate at lower pressure and include built-in safety features, reducing the risk of meltdown.

(Also Read: Has India’s Rafale deal with France got stuck over the Russia angle?)

Step 5: Thorium reactors produce less long-lived radioactive waste. Although still hazardous, the waste remains radioactive for a shorter period, making it easier to manage and store.

Countries like India and China are actively researching thorium-based technologies due to their large thorium reserves and growing energy needs. Experts believe this technology could play a key role in cleaner and more sustainable power generation in the future. (Images credit: gemini)

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