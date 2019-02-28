How events unfolded on day 3 of India-Pakistan tension

The ongoing tension between India and Pakistan remained high on Thursday with India demanding that Pakistan must release Indian Air Force pilot captured by Pakistan Army on Wednesday after his MiG 21 crashed inside Pakistani territory. High-level meetings are being held in Delhi to finalise the strategy to tackle the aggression shown by Pakistan and teach the neighbouring nation a good lesson. The international community is standing firmly behind India and it is expected that Indian government would respond in the perfect possible way.

Here are the top developments of day 3 of India-Pakistan tension:

- Pakistan violates ceasefire in J&K's Nowshera sector, resorts to mortar firing.

- Sources say that 20 PAF jets had crossed into Indian airspace on Wednesday (February 27).

- When asked if Pakistan Foreign Minister SM Qureshi is open to meeting Indian EAM Sushma Swaraj on sidelines of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) meet, he told geo news that he will not hesitate to meet but OIC is not the forum for talks with Swaraj.

- Two Pakistan jets violated Indian airspace in Krishna Ghati sector in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch on Thursday afternoon. However, the Indian Air Force chased the jets out.

- Indian Army and Indian Air Force to address a joint press briefing in New Delhi at 5 pm, Thursday.

- I think reasonably attractive news from Pakistan and India, they have been going at it and we have been involved and have them stop, we have some reasonably decent news, Trump said.

- India will live as one, grow as one, fight as one, win as one: PM Narendra Modi

- Picture of downed Pakistani Air Force jet F 16 seen in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. Commanding Officer of Pakistan’s 7 Northern Light Infantry and other PAF personnel were seen standing near the wreckage.

- Indian Navy and Indian Coast Guard are on high alert along the coastline of Maharashtra and Gujarat amid the escalation of tension between India and Pakistan, sources told Zee media.

- Indian High Commission in Pakistan gave a demarche to Pakistan Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Thursday for the immediate and safe return of IAF pilot, sources told ANI.

- NSA Ajit Doval and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo held a telephonic conversation on late Wednesday night.

- Pakistan violates ceasefire Thursday morning in Krishna Ghati sector along the Line of Control in Poonch district.

- Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave a free hand to the three armed forces of the nation in a crucial security meeting on Wednesday.

- Indian Commercial Pilots Association (ICPA) issues statement supporting the government.

- In a big win for India, the United States, Britain and France proposed that the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) blacklist the head of Pakistan-based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) Maulana Masood Azhar.