How Ex-Haryana Chief Secretary Tried To Fund Lavish Lifestyle Of Retired Babus Using Taxpayers' Money

Dr. TVSN Prasad, a 1988 batch IAS officer, retired from the post of Chief Secretary on October 31. It's a well-known fact that the IAS officers get several perks - from government residence, vehicle, driver, servants and different allowances - during their service tenure as per their designation. Dr Prasad, who last served as the Chief Secretary of Hayrana, the topmost post in the bureaucracy, availed different facilities as per his designation.

After retirement, government employees get a pension and Dearness Relief. However, Dr TVSN Prasad had some other desires. According to a Dainik Jagran report, before his retirement, he cleared a file and sent it for approval of the Chief Minister. Prasad almost made concrete arrangements for the post-retirement benefits of IAS officers retiring at the Chief Secretary's pay scale. Had the file been approved by the CM, it would have imposed a financial burden on the state treasury.

Dr. TVSN Prasad retired from the post of Chief Secretary on October 31. About a week prior, on October 25, he prepared a proposal outlining post-retirement benefits for IAS officers at the Additional Chief Secretary and Chief Secretary levels. Within two days, on October 27, the proposal was forwarded to Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini for approval.

To avoid any controversy, the proposal suggested that the government could provide domestic help, peons, and personal assistants to retired IAS officers through the Haryana Skill Employment Corporation. Additionally, it recommended that the honorarium for these personnel be periodically revised in line with updated salary scales.

The former Chief Secretary also recommended a monthly telephone allowance of ?2,000. However, he specifically mentioned that these benefits should not be extended to IAS officers who opt for voluntary retirement before their designated retirement age.

As per the proposal made by Prasad, those retiring from the pay scale of the Chief Secretary would get facilities such as a personal assistant, telephone assistant, personal medical aide, domestic help, and telephone allowance. He not only approved the file with the speed of a bullet but also fast-forwarded the file for final approval to the Chief Minister.

Had the proposal been approved, the taxpayers' money would have been used to fund the lavish lifestyle of retired babus. However, the current Chief Secretary did not give importance to the file and shelved it, reported the Hindi daily.

Dr Prasad is yet to respond to the issue. The story will be updated when he issues a statement in this regard.

This is yet another example of how Babus try to game the system for their own benefit and fund their lavish lifestyle using taxpayers' money, which reacted to netizens.

"IAS officers like these have a bigger role in ruining this country, i.e., in ruining the constitutional institutions and departments of India, than the clerk class and engineers," said another user.