How Far Can Pakistan’s Missiles Reach? A Look at Its Arsenal from Fatah-II to Shaheen-III

New Delhi: As tensions between India and Pakistan continue to escalate, a Pakistani ballistic missile, Fatah-II, was intercepted and destroyed by defence forces over Haryana’s Sirsa in the early hours of May 10. Reports suggest the missile may have been intended for Delhi, but India’s Barak-8 air defence system neutralised the threat in time.

The Fatah-II is just one component of Pakistan’s expanding missile inventory. Here’s an overview of the key missiles in Pakistan’s arsenal, and the reach they offer across South Asia and beyond.

Medium and Long-Range Missiles

Fatah-II: A hypersonic, precision-guided ballistic missile with a strike range of around 400 km, the Fatah-II can hit high-value targets deep inside enemy territory. It can carry conventional payloads or low-yield nuclear warheads. Its design shows similarities to modern battlefield systems such as the US GMLRS or China’s PHL-series.

Shaheen-III: Pakistan’s farthest-reaching missile, the Shaheen-III boasts a range of up to 2,750 km. This surface-to-surface missile can deliver nuclear or conventional warheads that cover not only all of India but also reaching parts of the Middle East.

Powered by solid fuel, it allows faster deployment and greater survivability.

Ghauri-II: With a range exceeding 2,000 km, the Ghauri-II is an upgraded version of the earlier Ghauri-I. Capable of delivering nuclear or conventional warheads, it is believed to be based on North Korea’s Nodong missile design.

Babur-3: A strategic asset for underwater deterrence, the Babur-3 is Pakistan’s submarine-launched cruise missile (SLCM), with a reach of around 450 km. It offers second-strike nuclear capability and was test-launched from a submerged platform in 2017.

Short-Range Missiles

Abdali (Hatf-II): Designed for tactical roles, the Abdali is a short-range surface-to-surface missile with a reach of 200-300 km. It can carry conventional or nuclear warheads up to 500 kg. Its inertial guidance improves accuracy over its predecessors.

Ghaznavi (Hatf-III): With a strike range of roughly 290-320 km, the Ghaznavi is nuclear-capable and powered by solid fuel for rapid launch. It carries warheads similar in capacity to the Abdali.

Nasr (Hatf-IX): A battlefield weapon with a tactical role, the Nasr missile has a short range of 70 km. Its primary role is to deliver low-yield nuclear warheads in close-combat scenarios, providing Pakistan with a deterrent at the tactical level.

Cruise and Coastal Missiles

Harba: The Harba is a ship-based cruise missile, estimated to have a strike range between 300-450 km. It enhances Pakistan’s naval strike capabilities.

Zarb: Zarb is a coastal defence missile designed to target enemy vessels approaching Pakistan’s shores. Its estimated range falls between 280-300 km.

India and Pakistan’s missile capabilities have drawn global attention. The latest incidents show not just the destructive potential of these weapons, but also the importance of sophisticated interception systems that can prevent major escalation in real time.