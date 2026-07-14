/How 'ghost hostels' conned Maharashtra government of Rs 1.62 crore in four years, CAG report reveals

A staggering audit revelation has exposed a massive financial scam in Maharashtra, where public funds were siphoned off through what can only be described as "ghost hostels." According to a report by the Millennium Post, a recent Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) audit has uncovered that the state government unknowingly funnelled Rs 1.62 crore into facilities that existed only on paper.
The 2024 compliance audit report, presented to the state legislature on July 10, paints a grim picture of the state’s welfare infrastructure. While the funds were intended to support students from backward and economically disadvantaged backgrounds, they instead fueled a pattern of systemic misappropriation.
The audit revealed that six institutions across the state—four in Jalna, one in Buldhana, and one in Latur—were receiving government grants despite being completely non-functional.
A prime example cited in the report is the Modikhan Hostel in Jalna. While official government records claimed the facility housed 38 students and was supervised by a dedicated official, auditors discovered a dilapidated, locked building that showed no signs of habitation. Despite this, the state continued to release Rs 18 lakh in honorariums to the ghost entity over a four-year period. Similarly, a facility in Jafrabad, designed to host 24 students, was found abandoned, with nothing but layers of dust covering empty beds.
The Millennium Post highlights that the issue extends far beyond the phantom institutions. The CAG’s physical inspection of 39 hostels—both government-run and aided—revealed a broader crisis of negligence.
Infrastructure Deficits: Many functional hostels were found lacking basic amenities, including dining halls, libraries, computer labs, and even essential power backups.
Safety and Hygiene Concerns: Students in several locations were subjected to substandard living conditions, including poor-quality food, a lack of clean drinking water, and insufficient sanitation.
Accessibility Failures: The audit noted that in districts like Nagpur and Jalna, hostels violated safety norms by assigning rooms on upper floors to differently-abled students instead of providing accessible ground-floor accommodation.
Technology and Oversight: Despite investments in biometric systems, only 46 out of 280 hostels had functional devices, rendering oversight efforts ineffective.
Compounding the concern is the mismanagement of the Social Justice and Special Assistance Department's budget. The CAG report noted that out of Rs 487 crore allocated for government hostels in the 2023-24 fiscal year, a massive Rs 56.65 crore remained unspent.
As of March 2024, the state was overseeing over 2,800 government and aided hostels for more than 1.6 lakh students. With the state spending over Rs 2,300 crore during the audit period, this report highlights a desperate need for transparency, accountability, and an urgent overhaul of the administrative machinery tasked with safeguarding the welfare of Maharashtra’s students.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.