/How Google search history & deleted chats exposed plot to push Ketan Agarwal off Lohagad Fort

Fresh details have emerged in the investigation into the alleged murder of realtor Ketan Agarwal at Pune's Lohagad Fort, with investigators uncovering key digital evidence that they believe points to a carefully planned conspiracy.
According to sources, the 20-year-old prime accused, Siya Goyal, allegedly spoke to her co-accused and alleged lover, Chetan Chaudhary, over the phone just 34 minutes before Agarwal was allegedly pushed off a cliff. Investigators suspect the call may have been the final exchange between the two before the alleged murder was carried out.
The development follows a forensic examination of the mobile phones seized from both accused. Police sources said the call has emerged as one of the most significant pieces of digital evidence recovered so far and is now being analysed in detail by the Pune Rural Police's technical surveillance team.
According to an NDTV report, investigators believe Goyal may have used the call to inform Chaudhary about her exact location at a viewpoint inside Lohagad Fort and indicate that no other visitors were nearby, allowing the alleged plan to go ahead without interruption.
The investigation has also found that the accused allegedly deleted months of WhatsApp conversations, Instagram chats, and voice notes in what police suspect was an attempt to wipe out evidence of the alleged conspiracy. Cyber forensic experts are now trying to recover the deleted data using specialised forensic tools.
Investigators are also matching the recovered digital evidence with location history, call detail records (CDRs), and internet IP logs to piece together a detailed timeline of events.
Police believe the digital trail could become a crucial part of the evidence supporting charges of premeditated murder under Section 103 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).
According to the investigation, Agarwal was allegedly killed on June 18 after Goyal, who was engaged to marry him in November, reportedly decided she no longer wanted to go ahead with the marriage. Chaudhary has also been named as a co-accused in the case.
During questioning, Goyal's brother told investigators that she first met Chaudhary at one of his cricket matches. The two later reconnected through a mutual friend and eventually became close.
Police sources further claim that the alleged conspiracy to kill Agarwal had been finalised by the end of May. Investigators also suspect that an earlier attempt was made on June 14, when Goyal allegedly tried to push Agarwal off the same cliff. He reportedly survived by grabbing onto a bush, after which Goyal allegedly told him she had accidentally pushed him while reacting to a snake.
Investigators allege that four days later, on June 18, the accused made another attempt. This time, Chaudhary allegedly followed the couple to Lohagad Fort to ensure that Agarwal would not escape.
According to sources, Chaudhary had allegedly asked Goyal to wait for at least three years before they got married so that he could first establish his career. However, Goyal's marriage to Agarwal had already been fixed for November. Investigators believe the alleged murder was part of a conspiracy to "buy time", as the family's period of mourning would likely postpone any discussion of Goyal's marriage for several years, while Chaudhary focused on his career.
The investigation has further revealed that Siya Goyal and Chetan Chaudhary had allegedly begun plotting Agarwal's murder as early as February this year.
(with IANS inputs)
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