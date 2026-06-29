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How Google search history & deleted chats exposed plot to push Ketan Agarwal off Lohagad Fort

The investigation has further revealed that Siya Goyal and Chetan Chaudhary had allegedly begun plotting Agarwal's murder as early as February this year.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Anjali Singh
Published: Jun 29, 2026, 11:02 AM IST|Updated: Jun 29, 2026, 11:04 AM IST
How Google search history & deleted chats exposed plot to push Ketan Agarwal off Lohagad Fort
Image Credit: ANI Photo

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