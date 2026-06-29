/How Google search history & deleted chats exposed plot to push Ketan Agarwal off Lohagad Fort

According to sources, Chaudhary had allegedly asked Goyal to wait for at least three years before they got married so that he could first establish his career. However, Goyal's marriage to Agarwal had already been fixed for November. Investigators believe the alleged murder was part of a conspiracy to "buy time", as the family's period of mourning would likely postpone any discussion of Goyal's marriage for several years, while Chaudhary focused on his career.