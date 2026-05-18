How hair loss, Pakistani propaganda on Kashmir made LeT terrorist change his mind

Finding the situation in Kashmir to be completely different from what he had been told in Pakistan, the LeT terrorist allegedly changed his plans. Instead of operating as a sleeper cell, he pursued personal interests, including undergoing a hair transplant, and was reportedly plotting to flee India.

The story of Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist Mohammed Usman Jatt, alias “Chinese,” who allegedly had a change of heart after witnessing the real situation in Kashmir, highlights the stark contrast between the propaganda fed to operatives across the border and the ground reality of development and normal life in the region.

A native of Lahore, Mohammed Usman Jatt had reportedly infiltrated Kashmir with the specific task of establishing sleeper cells and carrying out terror attacks.

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Following his arrest by the Jammu and Kashmir Police and subsequent interrogation by the National Investigation Agency, Jatt reportedly revealed that his objectives changed completely after witnessing the reality of everyday life in the Kashmir Valley. He allegedly stated that the situation on the ground was entirely different from the narratives he had been taught during his training in Pakistan.

Jatt was arrested on April 6, 2026, in a joint operation conducted by the Srinagar Police and the Punjab Police from Malerkotla in Punjab. He was apprehended along with Abdullah, alias Abu Hureira, who is believed to be one of the longest-surviving Lashkar-e-Taiba operatives in the region. The case is currently under investigation by the NIA.

Investigators claimed that during interrogation, Jatt confessed to crossing the border with strict instructions to establish terror sleeper cells within and outside Jammu and Kashmir. However, they said his priorities later shifted due to psychological factors and exposure to the ground reality.

Jatt also reportedly told National Investigation Agency officials that he had suffered from severe hair loss for several years. According to investigators, his baldness had deeply affected his self-esteem, making hair restoration a long-cherished personal aspiration.

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While hiding in the upper reaches of Srinagar, Jatt allegedly came into contact with an Over Ground Worker (OGW) network. During this period, he reportedly met another terrorist identified as Zargam, who is said to have taken him to a trusted medical clinic.

Investigators claim Jatt was secretly admitted to a clinic somewhere in Kashmir, where he underwent a multi-day hair restoration procedure and occasionally stayed overnight during the treatment.

Following the procedure, Jatt allegedly moved across multiple states in an attempt to evade arrest before eventually being apprehended. According to investigators, he first travelled to Jammu in a passenger vehicle and later boarded a commercial sleeper bus to Malerkotla in Punjab. While staying in Punjab, he reportedly spent time learning English and watching Turkish television shows.

Investigators said Jatt allegedly planned to obtain forged Aadhaar and PAN cards, along with a genuine Indian passport, to facilitate his escape from India to a Gulf nation through Indonesia. Authorities believe he was attempting to follow the same route allegedly used by another Pakistani Lashkar-e-Taiba operative, Umar alias “Khargosh,” who reportedly fled India in 2024 using fake identity documents procured in Jaipur.

Officials further said that revelations made during Jatt’s interrogation have helped the Jammu and Kashmir Police and central investigative agencies intensify their crackdown on local Over Ground Worker (OGW) networks and logistical support systems allegedly assisting infiltrators in Kashmir.