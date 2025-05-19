How Haryana Man ‘Honey-Trapped’ By Pakistani Agent For ‘Spying’, ‘Leaking Military Secrets’

Kaithal (Haryana): Devender Singh, 25, a resident of Mastgarh village in Haryana’s Kaithal district, was allegedly honey-trapped by a Pakistani woman and subsequently arrested for spying for Pakistan’s Inter Services Intelligence (ISI). The police say he spent about a week with the woman in Pakistan. During his stay across the border, he allegedly came into contact with ISI operatives and began leaking sensitive Indian military information, including details of ‘Operation Sindoor’.

Singh was first detained on May 13 after the police found a suspicious Facebook post wherein he was seen posing with illegal firearms. The cops said further interrogation revealed that he had been sending classified information to Pakistani intelligence. The case was immediately escalated to national security agencies.

Investigations claimed to have found that he traveled to Pakistan through the Kartarpur Corridor under the guise of a religious pilgrimage. He visited several sacred sites such as Kartarpur Sahib, Nankana Sahib, Lahore and Panja Sahib. During this trip, he was reportedly recruited by ISI agents.

At the time of his arrest, Singh was studying in Patiala. Authorities say he secretly took photographs of the Army cantonment area in Haryana and Punjab and transmitted these along with other military secrets to Pakistan. It is believed he was in contact with over five Pakistani agents.

Upon suspecting the investigation, Singh attempted to delete incriminating data from his devices. However, police cyber teams are working to recover the deleted information. His mobile phone and other devices have been seized.

DSP Veerbhan Singh confirmed charges against Singh such as misuse of religious travel for espionage and leaking sensitive national security details. He is currently in police custody for further questioning, and the probe is expanding to uncover additional collaborators.