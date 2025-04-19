How Incorrect Breathing Hampers Life Of Human Beings In Long Run? — EXPLAINED

Besides food and water, proper breathing is highly essential for human beings for survival. While humans can survive without food and water for several days, sustaining life for a longer period without breathing is impossible.

Despite this reality, the breathing habits of human beings are deteriorating. This can be attributed to the increasingly sedentary lifestyle, which has led to a rise in shallow and rapid breathing, which can have severe consequences on our health.

According to reports, a healthy adult takes 12-16 breaths per minute. However, due to pollution, smoking, stress, and underlying health conditions, many individuals are breathing more frequently, leading to a significant change in their respiratory rate.

What Are Consequences Of Incorrect Breathing?

Shallow and rapid breathing can lead to inadequate oxygen supply to the body, causing problems such as:

- Heart palpitations

- Weakened brain function

- Neck and shoulder pain

- Shortness of breath

- Dizziness and weakness

- Speech difficulties

The Respiratory Rate in Children

The respiratory rate in children changes rapidly as they grow. Newborns take 30-60 breaths per minute, while children aged 1-3 years take 24-40 breaths per minute. As children grow, their respiratory rate slows down, with teenagers having a respiratory rate of 12-16 breaths per minute.