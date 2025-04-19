Advertisement
How Incorrect Breathing Hampers Life Of Human Beings In Long Run? — EXPLAINED

In today’s episode of DNA, ZEE News analysed the importance of proper breathing and also threw light upon several reasons behind breathing.

Apr 19, 2025
Representational Image.

Besides food and water, proper breathing is highly essential for human beings for survival. While humans can survive without food and water for several days, sustaining life for a longer period without breathing is impossible.

Despite this reality, the breathing habits of human beings are deteriorating. This can be attributed to the increasingly sedentary lifestyle, which has led to a rise in shallow and rapid breathing, which can have severe consequences on our health.

In today’s episode of DNA, ZEE News analysed the importance of proper breathing and also threw light upon several reasons behind breathing problems.

According to reports, a healthy adult takes 12-16 breaths per minute. However, due to pollution, smoking, stress, and underlying health conditions, many individuals are breathing more frequently, leading to a significant change in their respiratory rate.

What Are Consequences Of Incorrect Breathing?

Shallow and rapid breathing can lead to inadequate oxygen supply to the body, causing problems such as:

- Heart palpitations

- Weakened brain function

- Neck and shoulder pain

- Shortness of breath

- Dizziness and weakness

- Speech difficulties

The Respiratory Rate in Children

The respiratory rate in children changes rapidly as they grow. Newborns take 30-60 breaths per minute, while children aged 1-3 years take 24-40 breaths per minute. As children grow, their respiratory rate slows down, with teenagers having a respiratory rate of 12-16 breaths per minute.

NEWS ON ONE CLICK