How India-Afghanistan Camaraderie Raises Concerns In Islamabad

A significant development in India and Afghanistan is moving closer in terms of cooperation, particularly in the water sector, posing a serious challenge to Pakistan.

India had earlier scrapped the Indus Waters Treaty after the Pahalgam terror attack, triggering panic in Pakistan. Now, Afghanistan is preparing to build dams on the Kabul and Kunar rivers, both of which flow into Pakistan. India has pledged financial support for the Shahoot (Lalander) Dam project on the Kabul River, while Afghanistan plans to construct a dam on the Kunar River independently.

In today's DNA, Zee News Managing Editor Rahul Sinha analysed how the growing friendship between India and Afghanistan has increased tensions in Islamabad.

Watch Today's Full Episode:

These rivers are vital for Pakistan, particularly the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab provinces, for drinking water and agriculture. Pakistan receives nearly 17–18 billion cubic meters of water from these rivers. Blocking or regulating this flow could result in reduced drinking water supply, failed crops and heightened political tensions between Kabul and Islamabad.

Unlike India, which has a water-sharing treaty with Pakistan, Afghanistan has no such agreement. Therefore, Kabul is under no obligation to seek Pakistan’s approval for these projects. India’s renewed support for Afghanistan’s dam projects signals a strategic move to intensify pressure on Pakistan.

Experts say that a coordinated “water strike” by India and Afghanistan could leave Pakistan in a severe crisis. Adding to this, India has ceased all trade with Pakistan while simultaneously enhancing cooperation with Afghanistan.