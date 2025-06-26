How India Ramping Up Army Firepower Following Israel-Iran Conflict, Eyeing Indigenous Edge Over Pakistan And China

New Delhi: Seemingly taking lessons from the recent Israel-Iran conflict, India has quietly shifted gears to strengthen its own military muscle. The Ministry of Defence, under Rajnath Singh’s leadership, has approved a fast-track plan to arm the Indian Army with new-generation weapons sourced from domestic firms. The list includes high-tech drones, loitering munitions and advanced counter-drone systems – tools tailored for today’s evolving battlefield.

These purchases carry weight beyond just numbers. They signal a strategic message that New Delhi is preparing for any threat looming on its western or northern frontiers. The decision is likely to cause unease in both Islamabad and Beijing.

The Indian Army has been given full autonomy to make rapid acquisitions. It is already in talks with domestic companies to deliver precision-guided systems, artillery shells and long-range strike equipment. These tools are being treated as essentials for operations ranging from counter-terror missions to high-altitude defence posturing.

One of the most notable acquisitions is the Nagastra 1R loitering munition. The Army has placed an order worth Rs 158 crore with Solar Industries to procure 450 units. These munitions are already deployed in select sectors and have proven effective. Capable of eliminating infiltrators and destroying enemy infrastructure along the Line of Control, the new batch is expected to be delivered within a year.

Another key addition is the hybrid mini Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) – a fixed-wing VTOL system that can take off and land vertically. It has been tested thoroughly by two high-level technical committees to ensure that no components are of Chinese origin. These UAVs have been field-tested during recent military exercises and are now approved for frontline use.

Behind these decisions is a larger plan. The Army is drawing up contracts worth tens of thousands of crores. In the coming weeks, purchases totalling Rs 44,000 crore are on the table. These include long-range strike weapons, smart jammers, advanced radars and an arsenal of ammunition built for sustained warfare.

The Army’s focus remains sharp on ‘long-range vectors’ – systems capable of hitting deep inside enemy territory without needing boots on the ground.

The need for stronger air defences is also high on the list. After ‘Operation Sindoor’, where Pakistani drones posed a serious threat, the Army wants to deploy low-altitude radars and anti-drone systems in more locations. These tools were critical during that operation and are now seen as a core component of India’s future defence architecture.

A new security doctrine is quietly taking shape. It favours homegrown innovation, battlefield autonomy and 24x7 readiness. The Army is also ensuring that modernisation does not get entangled in red tape. Instead of waiting years for approvals, it is now signing faster contracts with domestic vendors.

This is no ordinary procurement push. It is a recalibration of India's military approach in a world where regional conflicts can spill across borders within hours. As global powers react to the Israel-Iran war, India is making its own moves – which appear to be calculated, quiet and deeply strategic.