/How India’s ‘BrahMos belt’ is anchoring Southeast Asia?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi touches down in Jakarta for a three-day State Visit to Indonesia from June 6, which both sides are calling a “milestone.” The visit is about strengthening trade, critical minerals, clean energy, defence, and people-to-people ties.
But look a little deeper, and you’ll see something more significant taking shape, a quiet but determined effort to build a more secure Indo-Pacific.
Indonesia’s Charge d’Affaires Yudho Sasongko described the visit as an opportunity to lift the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership to a “higher level.”
But the real conversation happening behind the scenes is about something more strategic: maritime security and deterrence.
For years, Southeast Asian nations have watched with concern as the South China Sea has become increasingly tense. Smaller countries found themselves staring at a much bigger neighbour with growing naval muscle. Building large navies to match that power was simply too expensive. So they chose a smarter, more practical path.
Enter the BrahMos belt. This isn’t a formal military alliance. It’s a practical, geography-smart defence network taking shape across three key countries, the Philippines, Vietnam, and now Indonesia, using India’s formidable BrahMos supersonic cruise missile.
Instead of trying to match big warships with even bigger warships, these nations are turning their coastlines into fortified defensive zones.
Mobile, shore-based BrahMos batteries can be hidden along natural islands and chokepoints. BrahMos is incredibly difficult to detect and stop. One well-placed hit can change the equation for any large ship entering those waters.
The Philippines has already begun deploying coastal defence batteries. Vietnam has signed major deals that go beyond just buying missiles; they include training and logistics support.
Now, Indonesia is moving towards a more ambitious multi-phase partnership that could include joint manufacturing. If this progresses, it would create a formidable defensive arc stretching across critical sea lanes.
What makes this attractive for Southeast Asian countries is that it offers a genuine “third option.”
They don’t have to choose between accepting pressure from one big power or fully aligning with Western military blocs.
India provides advanced, battle-proven technology without asking for bases or binding defence pacts. It’s a partnership, not dependence.
For India, this aligns perfectly with its Act East policy. By helping capable regional partners strengthen their own defences, New Delhi is contributing to a more balanced Indo-Pacific where no single power can dominate vital sea routes.
The quiet strategic convergence happening in Beijing’s background may prove even more important in the long run.
By helping build what defence watchers are calling the “BrahMos belt,” India isn’t just selling weapons; it is helping Southeast Asian nations stand taller and more confidently on their own feet.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.