Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /India
  • /How India’s ‘BrahMos belt’ is anchoring Southeast Asia?

How India’s ‘BrahMos belt’ is anchoring Southeast Asia?

With its BrahMos deals, India is quietly building a maritime security deterence in China's backyard. 

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jul 05, 2026, 09:13 PM IST|Updated: Jul 05, 2026, 09:17 PM IST
How India’s ‘BrahMos belt’ is anchoring Southeast Asia?
Image Credit: IANS

About the Author

Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
How India’s ‘BrahMos belt’ is anchoring Southeast Asia?
BrahMos7 min ago
2
ICC Women's T20 World Cup 20261 hr ago
3
India A1 hr ago
4
POJK1 hr ago
5
Mumbai rain1 hr ago