How India’s Defence Deal With US Could Redefine Next Decade? | DNA Analysis

In what is being hailed as a historic leap in strategic relations, India and the United States have finalised a 10-year defence pact, the first such long-term agreement between the two nations, and notably, the first of its kind ever signed by Washington with any country. The deal, described as a game-changing moment in global defence cooperation, covers real-time intelligence sharing, the formation of a joint task force for the Indo-Pacific region, technology transfer, and the joint manufacturing of advanced military systems in India. In today’s episode of DNA, Rahul Sinha, Managing Editor of Zee News, conducted a detailed analysis of this landmark development, explaining its strategic implications for India, the United States, and the wider region.

Key Provisions Of Pact

The agreement enables both nations’ intelligence agencies to exchange real-time information, a major step towards strengthening operational coordination. A Joint Indo-Pacific Task Force will be created, allowing the two navies to conduct coordinated patrols in one of the most strategically vital maritime corridors.

A core component of the pact is technology transfer, with both sides set to collaborate on jet engine development and hypersonic missile systems. The most significant feature, however, is the manufacturing of jet engines and drones in India, marking a major milestone for the Make in India initiative.

US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth noted that the pact is founded on “mutual requirements,” reflecting both nations’ evolving defence priorities and shared interests.

Boost For India’s Indigenous Fighter Jet Programme

The agreement gives a crucial push to India’s homegrown fighter jet programme. The United States has agreed to jointly produce the F-414 jet engine in India, a development that will power India’s Tejas fighter jets and eliminate the long-standing issue of engine supply dependency.

Officials said the deal lays out a comprehensive 10-year roadmap for collaboration in next-generation defence technologies, including propulsion systems, hypersonic missiles, and aerospace innovation.

A Decade-Long Strategic Blueprint

Under the pact, the production of Stryker armoured vehicles will begin in India next year. The Stryker, often dubbed a “tank killer,” is one of the most advanced armoured vehicles used by the US Army.

By 2027, India will commence the manufacturing of 31 MQ-9 drones, including 10 armed variants capable of precision missile strikes. That same year, the DRDO and an American agency will begin joint research on hypersonic missile technology.

By 2030, both nations plan to start co-developing KN engines, while by 2035, the US is expected to transfer complete fifth-generation fighter jet technology to India. The agreement ensures India and the US will work together on every critical frontier of military innovation over the next decade.

Tariff Troubles And Road To Trade Deal

Sources revealed that the framework for this agreement had been prepared earlier, but tariff tensions under Donald Trump’s administration delayed the final signing. With Washington now agreeing to share high-end military technology, experts believe the pact could pave the way for a comprehensive India-US trade deal.

The trade framework is expected to be finalised in November, and many see Trump’s approval of the defence pact as a signal of America’s renewed strategic trust in India.

Pakistan Left Isolated

The agreement has reportedly unsettled Pakistan’s leadership, particularly Army Chief General Asim Munir and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who believed that offering military bases and rare earth minerals would strengthen Islamabad’s ties with Washington.

However, the India–US pact dwarfs previous US-Pakistan defence agreements in both scale and duration. The Pakistan-US rare earth mineral deal, valued at $500 million, carries no fixed term, allowing the US to cancel it unilaterally. In contrast, India’s pact is a binding 10-year commitment with an initial investment of $135 billion.

While Pakistan will receive only missiles for its F-16 aircraft, India will co-develop hypersonic missile systems with the US, a clear indicator of the growing strategic depth between New Delhi and Washington.

Trump’s Consistent View On Pakistan

The contrast highlights America’s strategic pivot towards India as a long-term ally, while Pakistan remains a limited tactical partner.

Former US President Donald Trump had expressed frustration with Pakistan’s policies during his 2018 interview, saying, “Pakistan received economic and military aid from America for 15 years, but in return, it gave us nothing but lies and deceit. Pakistanis think we’re fools, but that kind of behaviour will no longer be tolerated.”

Observers believe Trump’s view has remained unchanged. Pakistan may serve short-term objectives, but it is no longer considered a dependable partner in Washington’s strategic calculus.

A New Era In Defence Cooperation

The India–US 10-year defence pact represents a defining moment in bilateral relations, strengthening India’s defence manufacturing capabilities and underlining America’s long-term commitment to Indo-Pacific security.