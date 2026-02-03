How India’s IFC-IOR became the first line of defence against mass electronic interference at sea

In reported cases analysed by maritime security agencies, ships have appeared as much as 295 nautical miles away from their actual positions on navigation screens, bringing to the fore the scale of electronic interference affecting the region. Reports compiled by the Information Fusion Centre–Indian Ocean Region (IFC-IOR) show that this wasn’t a one-off anomaly.

Every day, more than 1,000 commercial vessels are dealing with GPS positions that jump unpredictably—sometimes placing tankers over Iranian ports, other times locating cargo ships deep inside the Omani desert or near city-centers along the Gulf coast. As these anomalies grew, IFC-IOR positioned itself as the central point for interpreting the interference, ensuring mariners received timely warnings and illustrating how India’s naval diplomacy advances the shared goal of keeping regional waters free and navigable.

Rise of GPS Jamming Across the Region

Reports have mentioned that the AIS transmission appeared up to 295 nm landward from the coast. AIS signals were increasingly appearing in Iranian ports, Omani desert and around Dubai - due to widespread GPS jamming in the region. The interference has become a persistent feature of the maritime environment, affecting not only the Strait of Hormuz but also vessels moving through the Arabian Sea, the approaches to East Africa, and even sea lanes connecting to South Asia and Southeast Asia.

A Threat That Hits All Ships at Once

GPS jamming adds a new layer of complexity to this mix because it affects all ships at the same time. Where a piracy attempt or a smuggling run is confined to a particular location, a navigational blackout in a choke point like Hormuz can unsettle the entire flow of traffic. With so much commercial shipping funnelled through narrow lanes, even a brief loss of positional accuracy becomes a hazard, raising the risk of collision or grounding in waters that already handle some of the world’s busiest tanker and cargo movements.

Why Does This Matter for Global Trade?

This matters because the Indian Ocean sits at the center of global sea-borne commerce. Somewhere between 80 and 90 per cent of international trade still moves by sea, and a substantial share of that crosses the IOR’s major arteries—Hormuz, Bab-el-Mandeb and the Malacca Strait among them. Any disruption in these lanes pushes up freight costs, complicates insurance calculations and can ripple through energy markets within hours.

How IFC-IOR Helps Mitigate the Disruptions

Against this backdrop, IFC-IOR’s role has become more visible. By verifying AIS irregularities, issuing weekly and monthly security updates, and relaying advisories to navies, coast guards and commercial operators, the Centre helps shipping companies prepare for disrupted zones and adjust bridge procedures accordingly. Its broad dataset also captures related risks across regions, allowing early recognition of patterns that might otherwise go unnoticed.

IFC-IOR’s Evolution: A Regional Centre Built on Cooperation

The Centre’s response is rooted in a wider philosophy that shaped its creation. Set up by the Indian Navy in 2018, IFC-IOR was designed as more than an information desk; it was conceived as a cooperative platform bringing together liaison officers, maritime agencies and partner nations across the IOR. India’s SAGAR vision “Security and Growth for All in the Region” places strong emphasis on shared awareness and collective responsibility.

IFC-IOR reflects that principle in practice by fusing inputs from multiple partners and offering a neutral, dependable picture of what is happening at sea. Its growing importance in tracking GPS interference shows how the information-driven maritime diplomacy can support stability without escalating tensions.

A Shield Built on Information, Not Warships

The Centre’s steady expansion and the trust it has built among regional actors underline how India’s naval initiatives now blend operational support with broader diplomatic outreach.

In practical terms, the IFC-IOR has become a kind of shield that reinforces not only the safety of daily maritime operations but also India’s long-standing commitment to keeping the Indian Ocean open, secure and predictable for all who depend on it.