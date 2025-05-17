How India’s Tech Arsenal Gave It The Edge In 4-Day Clash With Pakistan

New Delhi: In a swift and high-stakes military confrontation with Pakistan that unfolded between May 6 and May 10, India showcased more than just firepower. It demonstrated how a fusion of artificial intelligence, advanced computing and indigenous defence technology is reshaping modern warfare.

According to reports, India not only intercepted and neutralised a series of attacks but also carried out deep strikes on key Pakistani military installations. The backbone of this performance was not just boots on the ground or jets in the sky, it was intelligence in the wires and data in the clouds.

AI-Driven Warfare Takes Center Stage

In what may be one of the clearest demonstrations yet of how digital warfare meets traditional combat, India deployed AI-powered cloud-based Integrated Air Command and Control Systems (IACCS). These systems provided real-time situational awareness across multiple theatres: air, land and sea.

From recognising hostile radar signatures to orchestrating precision strikes and launching defensive responses across domains, AI served as the central nervous system of India’s operations.

By leveraging AI, India was able to preemptively identify enemy aircraft and missile trajectories, position its own forces strategically and execute “hard kill” (physical interception) and “soft kill” (electronic jamming or deception) responses seamlessly. These capabilities turned the tide against incoming aerial threats and allowed Indian forces to dominate the skies and strike at will.

A Decade of Strategic Tech Investment Bears Fruit

This high-tech dominance was not built overnight. Back in 2018, the Ministry of Defence constituted a multi-stakeholder task force to assess how AI could be integrated into national security. As a result, the Defence AI Council (DAIC) and the Defence AI Project Agency (DAIPA) were established. These institutions were tasked with driving AI integration across India’s defence apparatus.

By 2022, the government had greenlit 70 AI-specific defence projects through a dedicated roadmap for public sector units. Of those, 40 had already been completed by then. The total count of greenlit AI-based defence initiatives now stands at 129, with 77 finalised. Each branch of the armed forces was allotted Rs 100 crore exclusively for AI adoption.

The results are showing.

Indigenous Tech Stepping Up

India’s public sector defence giants have taken the lead in building AI-powered systems designed to match evolving battlefield needs.

Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), for example, developed a next-generation AI-based solution to detect, classify and track enemy aircraft. This is now a key component of the IACCS, which integrates data from multiple defence assets to give a 360-degree view of the aerial theatre. The system enables quicker, smarter and more coordinated responses to aerial threats.

The Indian Army, meanwhile, has rolled out an AI-based Intercept Management System (IMS) specifically tailored for operations in the Western Theatre. It uses advanced visualisation and machine learning techniques to automate intercept analysis, offering military intelligence teams a sharper and data-driven view of adversarial activity.

The Centre for Artificial Intelligence & Robotics (CAIR) – a DRDO lab – has also delivered an Air Defence Control and Reporting System. This system enables early detection and engagement of aerial threats, integrating a variety of air defence weapons to push interception lines far away from civilian targets.

Strategic Depth Beyond The Frontline

India’s tech-driven defence infrastructure is more than just futuristic gadgetry. It is a reflection of a broader shift in military strategy: from reactive posturing to anticipatory dominance.

By harnessing AI and indigenous systems, India has gained not only agility and precision in its responses but also strategic depth in offensive capabilities. The ability to strike deep into hostile territory while maintaining a resilient defence grid signals a maturing military doctrine that is prepared for hybrid warfare – where information, timing and autonomy matter just as much as ammunition.

As the dust settles from the four-day confrontation, it is clear that India’s growing technological sophistication – much of it homegrown – has begun to tip the scales in its favour on the battlefield. What was once considered a supporting role for AI in defence has now moved to the frontlines.