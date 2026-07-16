Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /India
  • /How India's first hydrogen-powered train will make its own electricity and ferry 2,600 passengers

How India's first hydrogen-powered train will make its own electricity and ferry 2,600 passengers

What sets this train apart from the usual electric or diesel locomotives is that it makes its own electricity on board, using a Proton Exchange Membrane (PEM) fuel cell. Hydrogen kept in onboard cylinders reacts with oxygen from the air inside the fuel cell, producing electricity that drives the train's traction motors.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Shweta Kumari
Published: Jul 16, 2026, 04:48 PM IST|Updated: Jul 16, 2026, 04:48 PM IST
How India's first hydrogen-powered train will make its own electricity and ferry 2,600 passengers
Image Credit: Photo Credit: IANS

About the Author

Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
How India's first hydrogen-powered train will make its own electricity and ferry 2,600 passengers
Hydrogen Train2 min ago
2
Angad Bedi10 min ago
3
FIFA World Cup 202611 min ago
4
Auto news12 min ago
5
us iran war20 min ago