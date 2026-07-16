India is set to roll into a new era of clean rail travel as Prime Minister Narendra Modi flags off the country's first hydrogen fuel cell-powered trainset on Friday. The 10-coach train will begin its journey on the 89-km Jind-Sonipat stretch of Northern Railway, the Ministry of Railways said.
What sets this train apart from the usual electric or diesel locomotives is that it makes its own electricity on board, using a Proton Exchange Membrane (PEM) fuel cell. Hydrogen kept in onboard cylinders reacts with oxygen from the air inside the fuel cell, producing electricity that drives the train's traction motors. Water vapour and a bit of heat are all that come out of this process, making it a nearly emission-free way to travel, according to the ministry.
The train is built with two Hydrogen Driving Power Cars, each capable of producing 1,200 kW (1,600 hp), along with eight trailer coaches. It can carry close to 2,600 passengers and run at speeds up to 110 kmph, placing it among the largest hydrogen-powered passenger trains anywhere in the world.
To keep this train running, Indian Railways has set up the country's first complete hydrogen ecosystem for railways at Jind. Here, hydrogen is produced through electrolysis, compressed and stored, then supplied to the train through dedicated refuelling points. The facility has the capacity to hold nearly 3,000 kg of hydrogen at any given time for daily operations.
Since hydrogen is highly flammable, several layers of safety have been built into both the train and the refuelling setup. These include leak detectors, sensors for flame, heat and smoke, round-the-clock ventilation, and automatic systems that cut hydrogen supply the moment anything seems off. The entire project has gone through an independent safety review and meets both international standards and the rules laid down by the Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO).
For the ministry, this train marks the next big move in Indian Railways' green journey, coming after the electrification of over 99 per cent of the country's broad-gauge network. It also ties into India's National Green Hydrogen Mission and its broader net-zero ambitions, with more hydrogen trains expected to follow on other routes, including some heritage lines, in the years ahead.
(With IANS inputs)
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