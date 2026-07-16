What sets this train apart from the usual electric or diesel locomotives is that it makes its own electricity on board, using a Proton Exchange Membrane (PEM) fuel cell. Hydrogen kept in onboard cylinders reacts with oxygen from the air inside the fuel cell, producing electricity that drives the train's traction motors. Water vapour and a bit of heat are all that come out of this process, making it a nearly emission-free way to travel, according to the ministry.