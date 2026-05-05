How India's map turned saffron with BJP's Bengal win: 2014 vs 2026 compared

West Bengal election result 2026: The results of the 2026 legislative assembly elections were an eye-opener. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) came out as the single largest party in West Bengal and defeated the outgoing Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC).

The BJP has ended the tally at 206 constituencies, up from 77 in 2021, a gain of 129. This is not just a state-level political uprising; it marks a decisive moment in India's history that has led to a broader transformation of that country's political map.

TMC and Mamata Banerjee had dominated West Bengal politics for over a decade, and she was gunning for a fourth consecutive term. However, with the BJP emerging victorious, the numbers of the result reflect a deeper political realignment that has unfolded in India since 2014.

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From 2014 to 2026

The comparison between 2014 and 2026 shows a consolidation of power. In 2014, the BJP was in power in certain states of India, including its stronghold, Gujarat. Then, the saffron party governed roughly 34 per cent of India’s geographical area and 25 per cent of its population.

Fast forward to 2026, and the BJP footprint has expanded with government in over 70 per cent of the area. This is not merely electoral growth; it represents a structural shift.

West Bengal: The missing piece

One of the last major holdouts, West Bengal, is no longer a distant dream for the BJP. The party made major inroads in the state in 2019 and 2021; however, TMC managed to remain in power. This time, the scale of BJP's victory suggests more than just anti-incumbency; it shows a collapse of Mamata's governance model.

A national pattern

What makes the BJP's victory in Bengal more significant is the national pattern it represents: A saffron wave.

1- Regional strongholds: The BJP has systematically expanded its power in several regions where local parties were the boss.

2- Centralisation of politics: With the BJP in power in the Centre, the national leadership and governance have played a big role in this change.

3- Decline of Opposition: With the BJP coming to power, the Opposition parties like the Congress have seen a steady downfall in various states.

Thus, the comparison of the two maps shows overwhelmingly support for the BJP in the last decade. The Bengal win was a major milestone but not an isolated event; it is a part of the saffron party's expansion.

The 2026 verdict is less about one victory and more about the culmination of a long-term political shift that continues to redefine how India votes.

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