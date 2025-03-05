How Is Indian Real Estate Sector Different From US, UK, Dubai? Expert Answers

With increasing global interest and evolving market dynamics, India’s real estate sector is poised for significant transformation in the coming years. However, the Indian Real estate has a long way to go to become at par with its global counterparts. As the Indian real estate market has been rebounding since the Covid-slump, it has attracted the investors from across the globe. PropTech entrepreneur at ANAROCK, Aayush Puri, shared that Indian real estate market is a goldmine waiting to be explored fully.

"Unlike the US, UK, and Dubai, which have centralized property databases, multiple listing services (MLS), and well-established broker networks, India’s real estate market remains highly fragmented. The absence of a national MLS and transparent transaction data makes property dealings less streamlined. Additionally, India’s brokerage sector lacks standardization, whereas in the US and UK, broker aggregation is the norm. Broker aggregation is standard in the US and UK, but in India, it's an untapped goldmine," he said.

Puri added that despite its structural challenges, India is emerging as a global real estate hotspot. "It is now the largest flex workspace market outside the US and China, driven by multinational firms shifting back-office operations and data centers to India. This growing demand is fueling the country’s commercial real estate sector. The luxury housing segment in India is also witnessing remarkable growth.

High Net Worth Individuals (HNIs) and Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) are increasingly investing in cities like Mumbai, Delhi, and Bangalore, further solidifying India’s position as a real estate investment hub. Puri shared that India is at an inflection point. As global institutions like Harvard focus more on India's economy, policies, and innovations, it's clear that the world is betting big on India. Whether in PropTech, real estate, finance, or digital transformation, the next decade belongs to India.