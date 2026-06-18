/How is the safety of millions of Indian seafarers ensured? The rules explained

New Delhi: When Prime Minister Narendra Modi raised the issue of sailors’ safety during the G7 Summit, it addressed shipping routes and international trade. His statement came at a time when thousands of Indian seafarers were caught in the middle of tensions in West Asia, especially around the Strait of Hormuz and the Gulf region.
Although PM Modi did not directly mention the United States, his comments came after a series of incidents involving commercial vessels passing through the region. On June 9, three Indian nationals were killed when a tanker, Setebello, was struck in an American military operation off the coast of Oman. Two other vessels involving Indian interests were also targeted during the same period, though no casualties were reported. The incident have underlined the role Indian sailors play in international shipping and the risks they face when conflicts spread into maritime routes.
As per reports, 13 Indian-flagged ships carrying more than 550 Indian sailors were stranded in and around the Strait of Hormuz for nearly 100 days during the crisis. As war between the US-Israel and Iran expanded across the Gulf region, the safety of nearly 18,000 Indian seafarers was at risk.
India is one of the world's largest suppliers of maritime workers. According to data from the Directorate General of Shipping, India has about 7,40,000 registered seafarers, of whom 3,23,479 are active. India ranks just behind China and the Philippines in supplying maritime personnel across the world.
Indian crew members account for about 17 percent of the world's ship crews. In simple terms, roughly one out of every five sailors working across the world's oceans is Indian.
The Merchant Navy is often confused with a country’s naval forces, though both serve very different roles.
India has 12 major ports and nearly 200 smaller ones, through which goods worth billions of dollars move every day. Merchant Navy personnel operate commercial vessels that carry cargo across international waters.
Unlike naval ships, these vessels function within a commercial system driven by profit, loss, and changing trade conditions.
During the Hormuz crisis, some of the vessels involved were not flying the Indian flag, even though Indian crew members were on board. A ship’s flag does not represent the nationality of its owner or crew. It only shows the country where the vessel is registered.
Every commercial ship must be registered under a specific country’s flag. This registration decides which laws apply to the vessel and what legal protections are available to its crew.
The International Maritime Organisation says the country whose flag a ship carries, known as the “flag state”, holds the authority and responsibility to regulate that vessel under international law.
Since ships operate beyond the direct control of any single country, the flag state system forms the basis for accountability, safety standards and regulatory oversight.
The flag state is expected to ensure that vessels meet international rules on safety, pollution control and crew welfare.
In India, the Directorate General of Shipping oversees ships, shipowners and recruitment agencies, while also checking the credentials of companies working in the sector.
Crew members injured in accidents, or families of sailors who lose their lives at sea, can seek compensation through Indian courts under existing laws.
Registering a ship under a country’s flag can also bring financial and administrative advantages, including tax benefits, certification support and greater regulatory flexibility.
This system has given rise to what is known as the “flag of convenience”, where shipowners register vessels in countries that offer more favourable conditions.
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