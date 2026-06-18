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How is the safety of millions of Indian seafarers ensured? The rules explained

For a country that supplies one of the world's largest maritime workforces, these laws form an essential layer of protection for thousands of Indian sailors.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Tarique Anwar
Published: Jun 18, 2026, 05:52 AM IST|Updated: Jun 18, 2026, 05:52 AM IST
How is the safety of millions of Indian seafarers ensured? The rules explained
Image Credit: Representative image (ANI)

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