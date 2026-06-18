/How is the safety of millions of Indian seafarers ensured? The rules explained

Although PM Modi did not directly mention the United States, his comments came after a series of incidents involving commercial vessels passing through the region. On June 9, three Indian nationals were killed when a tanker, Setebello, was struck in an American military operation off the coast of Oman. Two other vessels involving Indian interests were also targeted during the same period, though no casualties were reported. The incident have underlined the role Indian sailors play in international shipping and the risks they face when conflicts spread into maritime routes.