How Varanasi is preparing for Kashi Vishwanath Corridor's grand opening- 10 points

New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh’s Varanasi is bracing for a grand opening of the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor in the holy city on Monday (December 12). The mega project will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The inauguration of the state-of-the-art infrastructure surrounding the historic Kashi Vishwanath Temple comes ahead of the assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh early next year and several arrangements from decoration work to the arrival of saints and seers are being made for the grand event.

Here is your 10-points cheatsheet of Varanasi's preparation for the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor:

According to IANS, nearly 3,000 saints, seers and various dignitaries associated with different religious mutts, artists will arrive and attend the inauguration of the Kashi Vishwanath Dham (KVD) Corridor on Monday.

For the mega opening ceremony, decoration work from Jalasen Ghat to Mandir Chowk and Kashi Vishwanath temple premises is underway.

Floral decoration of Mandir Chowk and the seating arrangements for 3,000 people has been organised.

Posters hailing Modi for "realising the vision of this project" have been put up on ornate lampposts in streets, near the iconic temple.

The ceremony will be broadcast live from over 51,000 places nationwide.

PM Modi will enter the corridor from the riverside, where all arrangements have been made. Rehearsal of river cruise is also underway.

PM will witness Ganga 'aarti' and grand festivities on the ghats, which will culminate with fireworks and a laser show.

Ghats are being decorated and the plan is to light up "five lakh diyas" on the ghats and observe the occasion on a scale of 'Dev Deepavali'.

Facades of buildings located on streets leading to the shrine have been painted in uniform light pink colour, and many buildings have been illuminated.

Godowlia Chowk has also been lit up by their owners to celebrate the occasion

