Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2979369https://zeenews.india.com/india/how-isros-cms-03-satellite-will-tilt-maritime-war-in-indian-navys-favour-in-indian-ocean-region-keeping-pakistan-in-check-2979369.html
NewsIndia
INDIAN NAVY

How ISRO's CMS-03 Satellite Will Tilt Maritime War In Indian Navy's Favour In Indian Ocean Region

On 2 November 2025, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) successfully launched the communication satellite GSAT-7R (code-name CMS-03), specifically built for the Indian Navy. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Akash Sinha|Last Updated: Nov 03, 2025, 07:32 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

How ISRO's CMS-03 Satellite Will Tilt Maritime War In Indian Navy's Favour In Indian Ocean RegionImage: X

Lt. Gen. Rahul R. Singh, Deputy Chief of Army Staff (Capability Development and Sustenance), disclosed in July 2025 that during Operation Sindoor, China had provided Pakistan with real-time intelligence through its reconnaissance satellites. According to him, Beijing shared the locations and movements of Indian military assets, enabling Pakistan to anticipate India’s operational actions. The revelation highlighted the crucial role of space-based surveillance and reconnaissance in contemporary warfare.

In response, India’s Armed Forces are fast-tracking the development of a dedicated constellation of seven military satellites designed to deliver real-time intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) coverage across the Indian Ocean Region, extending up to the Strait of Malacca—a vital maritime chokepoint for India’s security and trade interests. Now, ISRO's latest satellite launch is yet another move in this direction.

On 2 November 2025, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) successfully launched the communication satellite GSAT-7R (code-name CMS-03), specifically built for the Indian Navy. The satellite, weighing approximately 4,400 kg, is India’s heaviest communication satellite to date. Launched from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota, the mission underscores India’s advancing ability in heavy-lift launches and military-space synergy. While CMS-03 will replace an aging satellite for the Indian Navy, this one is an advanced version compared to the previous one.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Why This Matters

1. Enhanced maritime communications

The GSAT-7R is designed to provide the Indian Navy with robust, multi-band (UHF, S-band, C-band, Ku-band) communications across the Indian Ocean Region (IOR). It enables secure voice, data and video links among surface ships, submarines, aircraft and maritime operations centres — thus improving real-time coordination far from India’s shores.

2. Replacing ageing infrastructure

GSAT-7R will succeed the earlier GSAT-7 (“Rukmini”, launched in 2013) in delivering dedicated naval communications. The heavier mass and advanced payload reflect a substantial upgrade in capability.

3. Strengthening ‘blue-water’ posture

In a region characterised by contested sea lanes, growing naval presence of other powers and rising strategic importance of the IOR, the satellite adds a critical layer of connectivity and domain awareness to India’s maritime strategy. With better spatial reach, the Indian Navy can operate more confidently farther out to sea.

4. Aatmanirbharta and technology leadership

The satellite is indigenously designed and developed, in line with the government’s push for self-reliant defence capabilities. The Minister of Defence's official release emphasised its indigenous components and the initiative in maritime space-based communications.

Strategic Implications

Force multiplier in communications: Reliable, high-capacity satellite links enable network-centric operations — ships, submarines, aircraft all connected seamlessly. In high-tempo operations, that means faster decision-making, better situational awareness.

Extended reach in IOR: The Indian Navy’s operational footprint can extend deeper into the Indian Ocean and adjacent waters with reduced dependence on terrestrial links or third-party satellites.

Better interoperability among platforms: With multi-band capability, the satellite supports diverse platforms (surface, sub-surface, air). As platforms become more advanced (e.g., drones, unmanned vessels), satellite support becomes a key enabler.

Strategic signaling: Demonstrating the ability to launch and operate a heavy dedicated naval satellite signals India’s growing space-defence synergy and its capability to deter or manage maritime contingencies.

Operational redundancy & resilience: With dedicated assets, the Navy reduces reliance on commercial or foreign satellites, enhancing resilience in contested scenarios.

The Bigger Picture

India’s move reflects a broader trend of militaries globally leveraging space assets for maritime operations — communications, surveillance, connectivity. For the Indian Ocean Region, where maritime security, sea-lane connectivity and power projection are increasingly in focus, assets like GSAT-7R are becoming strategic game-changers.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Kenya
Kenya Landslides Kill 21, Destroy Over 1,000 Homes Amid Heavy Rains
Bihar Election 2025
Bihar Polls: Who Killed Dularchand Yadav? The Theories Tearing Through Mokama
Donald Trump
Donald Trump Warns Xi Jinping Of ‘Consequences’ Over Any Move Against Taiwan
Delhi
Auto Driver Stabbed To Death In Delhi; One Held
ISRO launch
PM Modi Hails ISRO For Launch Of India’s Heaviest Communications Satellite
Rajasthan bus accident
18 Dead, 3 Injured As Tourist Bus Crashes Into Trailer In Rajasthan’s Phalodi
China Pakistan relations
China-Pak's 'Iron Brotherhood' May Now Be Re-Forged In Fires Of Pragmatism
hair growth drink
Try THIS Magical Drink To Get Silky, Smooth, Shiny Hair
Shashi Tharoor
India Needs To Grow Thicker Skin: Tharoor On Deportation Of Francesca Orsini
ISRO
ISRO Launches India’s Heaviest Communication Satellite GSAT-7R For Indian Navy