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How Jantar Mantar prompted Delhi Police to overhaul intelligence and plan detailed profiling of protestors

Following the large-scale protests that followed, violent crackdown at the Jantar Mantar on July 20 and the Delhi Police has decided to strengthen and overhaul its intelligence-gathering system to improve preparedness for major demonstrations and public gatherings.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByAnjali Singh
Published: Aug 25, 2026, 12:01 PM IST|Updated: Aug 25, 2026, 12:24 PM IST
How Jantar Mantar prompted Delhi Police to overhaul intelligence and plan detailed profiling of protestors
Image Credit: Representative Image IANS

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