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How Lawrence Bishnoi's gang used Canada's student visa route to expand crime network

he report says the gang's Canadian wing has leaned heavily on Indian youths who, like Brar, entered on student visas.

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Aug 06, 2026, 03:44 PM IST|Updated: Aug 06, 2026, 03:44 PM IST
How Lawrence Bishnoi's gang used Canada's student visa route to expand crime network

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

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