A classified intelligence report prepared by the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) has found that the Lawrence Bishnoi gang built its Canadian operations largely through the country's student visa and work permit system, recruiting young Indian nationals who entered the country to study.
According to the report, cited by Global News, the Bishnoi gang has functioned as a student-based crime group from its earliest days, with Lawrence Bishnoi himself first emerging in student politics at Panjab University.
After losing a student election in 2011, he is alleged to have shot the winning candidate and then taken over as president, using the position to carry out violence and thefts.
Bishnoi has been behind bars in India since 2015, but investigators say that has done little to slow him down.
The CBSA report notes that his major operations continue to be run from prison, with the gang becoming enough of a threat that Canada added it to its list of terrorist entities last September.
The report points to Goldy Brar, Bishnoi's top lieutenant, as a key example of how the gang has exploited the student route.
Brar arrived in Canada in 2017 on a student visa, ostensibly to attend Thompson Rivers University in Kamloops, British Columbia though records show it is unclear if he ever attended a single class.
Instead, he is accused of helping Bishnoi expand into Canada, allegedly playing a role in high-profile murders, a political assassination and a wave of extortion cases.
The report says the gang's Canadian wing has leaned heavily on Indian youths who, like Brar, entered on student visas.
A separate CBSA tactical guide, dated December 2025 and prepared for immigration enforcement officials, names other key figures in the network.
These include Goldy Brar, described as the gang's "top" North American lieutenant; Harry Boxer, accused in multiple extortion cases in Canada; and Goldy Dhillon, identified as an alleged "subcontractor."
The document describes the gang's growing footprint in Canada, its access to large sums of money, and a wide network of recruits, adding that its leaders rely on young Indian-origin men acting as independent contractors, along with alliances with existing local gangs.
The findings have added to political pressure in Canada over screening gaps in its immigration system.
Citing the same report, the Conservative Party of Canada said crimes committed by Indian nationals on student permits rose by roughly 8,800 percent between 2016 and 2024, a period in which India was ranked the top source country for foreign students facing criminal charges. Between 2019 and 2023 alone, around 4,000 international students were charged in a combined 17,929 criminal offences.
The party also alleged that applicants flagged for suspected fraud by immigration risk assessments were still allowed to proceed with student visas and later move on to further immigration applications, including permanent residency.
The latest report adds a new dimension to that concern, suggesting that Canada's own student and work permit system, meant to bring in genuine learners, has instead become one of the gang's main recruiting grounds.
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