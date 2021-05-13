How long should you wait to get vaccine after testing COVID-19 positive? Check here

New Delhi: As India entered the third phase of COVID-19 vaccine drive amid alarming surge in coronavirus cases, several people eligible to get the jab are getting infected by the deadly virus.

The most prevailing question is how long after recovery should a COVID-19 infected person get the vaccination. As per Centers for Disease Control (CDC) people with COVID-19 who have symptoms “should wait to be vaccinated until they have recovered from their illness and have met the criteria for discontinuing isolation."

Immunologist Dr Vineeta Bal from the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER) told The Indian Express that it is advisable to wait for 6-8 weeks after recovery from COVID-19 infection before getting the first dose of the vaccine.

In case a person tests positive for the virus in the period between their first and second jab, they should wait for at least eight weeks before taking the final dose. The second dose can be given eight weeks after the person tests positive for coronavirus infection, Dr V Ravi, nodal officer for genetic confirmation of SARS-CoV2, Karnataka, told the leading English daily.

It is also possible to contract the virus despite getting both doses. CDC says it typically takes two weeks for the body to build protection after vaccination, and hence it is possible to get infected.

Meanwhile, the interval between the first and second dose is 4-8 weeks for Covishield, and to 4-6 weeks for Covaxin, as per Drug Controller General of India (DGCI) guidelines.

