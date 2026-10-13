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How long will opposition protests against CEC Gyanesh Kumar continue? INDIA bloc plans next move

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) staged a demonstration at Jantar Mantar in Delhi on Monday, with spokespersons Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka leading supporters in demanding Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Oct 13, 2026, 11:29 PM IST|Updated: Oct 13, 2026, 11:29 PM IST
How long will opposition protests against CEC Gyanesh Kumar continue? INDIA bloc plans next move

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