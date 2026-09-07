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How many Delhi buildings are death traps? How fatal Satya Niketan PG escaped MCD’s safety survey

MCD’s annual survey found only 27 buildings unsafe despite covering nearly 30 lakh properties.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByTarique Anwar
Published: Sep 07, 2026, 03:52 AM IST|Updated: Sep 07, 2026, 03:52 AM IST
How many Delhi buildings are death traps? How fatal Satya Niketan PG escaped MCD’s safety survey
Image Credit: Rescue operations underway at the site of a building collapse at Satya Niketan in South-West Delhi. (Photo: ANI)

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How many Delhi buildings are death traps? How fatal Satya Niketan PG escaped MCD’s safety survey
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