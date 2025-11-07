How Many Languages Are Used In Vande Mataram? Know The Significance Of India’s National Song

“Vande Mataram,” one of the most powerful songs in India’s history, holds a special place in the hearts of millions. Known as the Rashtra Geet (National Song) of India, it is more than just a patriotic tune — it is a symbol of freedom, unity, and national pride. It was a prominent part of India’s freedom movement, often used in political gatherings and public events as a unifying expression of national identity.

Origins of Vande Mataram

“Vande Mataram” was written by Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay in the 1870s and later included in his famous Bengali novel Anandamath, published in 1882. The song was originally written in Bengali script, but its first two stanzas — the ones officially adopted as India’s national song, are composed in the Sanskrit form of Bengali.

Bankim Chandra wrote it during the British colonial period, at a time when India’s freedom struggle was gaining strength. The song became a call for freedom and inspired revolutionaries and freedom fighters across the country.

Languages Used: Sanskrit and Bengali

The song is primarily a fusion of Sanskrit and Bengali.

The first two stanzas, beginning with “Vande Mataram, sujalam suphalam”, are written in Sanskrit, using pure Sanskrit words and structure.

The later verses, which are part of the longer poem in Anandamath, are in Bengali, with a mix of Sanskrit-derived words and local linguistic flavour.

This combination gives the song a poetic and divine tone, making it both literary and spiritual in nature. The Sanskrit portion praises the motherland as a goddess — rich, beautiful, and nurturing, while the Bengali verses express emotional devotion and patriotic fervor.

Adoption as the National Song

During the Indian National Congress session in 1896, Vande Mataram was first sung in public by Rabindranath Tagore, sparking waves of patriotism across the nation. Later, leaders like Mahatma Gandhi and Subhas Chandra Bose endorsed it as a symbol of India’s unity.

In 1950, when India adopted its Constitution, Vande Mataram was officially recognised as the National Song of India, while Jana Gana Mana became the National Anthem. The government decided to use only the first two stanzas of Vande Mataram for official purposes due to their universal and non-controversial nature — and these two stanzas are entirely in Sanskrit.

Cultural and Historical Significance

Even today, Vande Mataram continues to inspire pride and patriotism. It has been translated into multiple Indian languages, performed in films, schools, and national events. The blend of Sanskrit and Bengali represents India’s linguistic diversity and unite people through shared emotion and respect for the nation. On November 7, 2025, India marked the 150th anniversary of Vande Mataram, which translates to “Mother, I Bow to Thee”.