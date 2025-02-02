Advertisement
'How Many More Families Will Suffer Like This?': Rahul Slams Yogi Govt Over Dalit Girl's Murder In Ayodhya

Furthermore, Rahul Gandhi appealed to the authorities to treat the victim's family with dignity and not subject them to harassment, as he claimed had happened in similar cases in the past.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Divyadeep Singh|Last Updated: Feb 02, 2025, 09:40 PM IST|Source: Bureau
'How Many More Families Will Suffer Like This?': Rahul Slams Yogi Govt Over Dalit Girl's Murder In Ayodhya Lok Sabha LoP and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi addresses a public meeting in support of party Sadar Bazar Assembly constituency candidate Anil Bhardwaj for the Delhi Assembly elections, at Sadar Bazar in New Delhi on Saturday. (ANI Photo)

Condemning the brutal murder of a Dalit girl in Ayodhya, Congress leader and Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi accused the Yogi Adityanath-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Uttar Pradesh of being "anti-Bahujan." He further stated that the "heinous atrocities" have been on the rise in the state. Alleging that the administration didn't pay heed to the victim girl's family's cry for help, Rahul questioned how many more families will have to suffer like this.

The former Congress chief took to the social media platform X and said, "The inhumanity and brutal murder of a Dalit daughter in Ayodhya is heart-breaking and very shameful. If the administration had paid heed to the cry for help of the girl's family that had been echoing for three days, perhaps her life could have been saved." "Another daughter's life ended due to this heinous crime. After all, how many more families will have to cry and suffer like this? Under the anti-Bahujan BJP rule, especially in Uttar Pradesh, the heinous atrocities, injustice and murders against Dalits are increasing rampantly."

"The Uttar Pradesh government should immediately investigate this crime, ensure that the culprits are given the harshest punishment and take strict action against the responsible policemen. And please do not harass the victim's family as usual. The daughters of the country and the entire Dalit community are looking towards you for justice," he added.

Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party MP Awadhesh Prasad on Sunday broke down and wept at a press conference after the unclothed body of a Dalit girl was found in a village in Uttar Pradesh.

