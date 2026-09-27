/How many sitting MPs, MLAs changed parties after winning elections between 2022 and 2026? Study reveals shocking numbers

More than a hundred sitting Members of Parliament (MPs) and Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs) switched their political parties after winning elections between 2022 and 2026, according to a new report published by the election watchdog Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR).
The recent analysis examined the movements of sitting members across the Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha, and state and Union Territory Assemblies during general elections and by-elections over the four-year window.
The analysis revealed that in total, 111 legislators swapped parties: 26 Lok Sabha MPs, seven Rajya Sabha MPs, and 78 state MLAs, between 2022 and 2026.
ADR compiled its findings from candidate election affidavits, categorising the movements based on the specific legal mechanisms used by lawmakers to switch political alignments.
The study found party switches across 17 States and Union Territories. Nagaland recorded the highest number, with 32 MPs/MLAs, accounting for 29% of all the cases analysed.
West Bengal followed with 20 cases (18%), while Telangana recorded nine (8%).
Goa and Punjab had eight each, accounting for 7% apiece. Maharashtra recorded six cases, while Meghalaya had six and Manipur five.
Arunachal Pradesh and Gujarat recorded four cases each. Himachal Pradesh and Rajasthan had two each, while Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Delhi, Sikkim and Uttar Pradesh recorded one case each.
Among the parties from which the legislators moved, Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) recorded the highest number of exits at 25 (23%). It was followed by the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) with 20 (18%) and the Indian National Congress (INC) with 19 (17%).
BRS accounted for nine switches (8%), while AAP and NCP recorded seven each (6%). Six MPs left Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray), while JD(U) accounted for five and NPP for four.
Together, NDPP, AITC and INC accounted for 64 of the 111 cases, or 58% of the total.
On the other side of the movement, Naga People’s Front (NPF) received 32 legislators, the highest among the parties that gained defectors .
The BJP received 29, while the Nationalist Citizens Party of India received 20.
The Congress received nine legislators, followed by Shiv Sena with eight.
NPP received six, while PPA received four. AAP, AD(WPD) and Sikkim Krantikari Morcha received one each.
ADR report said NPF, BJP and the Nationalist Citizens Party of India together accounted for 81 of the 111 legislators who joined other political parties, or 73% of the total.
ADR divided the 111 cases into four categories based on how the political change took place.
These include individual defection, where a legislator voluntarily leaves one party and joins another without resigning from the House; a formal party merger; resignation followed by a by-election; and disqualification under the Tenth Schedule followed by joining another party and winning the seat again in a by-election.
Among the 78 Assembly cases, 70 legislators switched parties after being elected, while eight changed parties during their term and subsequently won their respective by-elections.
ADR also cautioned that its findings may not represent an exhaustive list. It said the absence of systematically maintained and readily accessible official data meant that other relevant cases could exist that were not covered by the analysis.
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