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How many sitting MPs, MLAs changed parties after winning elections between 2022 and 2026? Study reveals shocking numbers

The study revealed that NPF, BJP and NCP received the highest number of defectors.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByAnjali Singh
Published: Sep 27, 2026, 01:25 PM IST|Updated: Sep 27, 2026, 01:25 PM IST
How many sitting MPs, MLAs changed parties after winning elections between 2022 and 2026? Study reveals shocking numbers
Image Credit: IANS

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