Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2964180https://zeenews.india.com/india/how-often-should-you-really-wash-your-bedsheets-you-must-not-ignore-tip-7-2964180.html
NewsIndia
HOME HYGIENE

How Often Should You Really Wash Your Bedsheets? You Must Not Ignore Tip #7

Regularly washing the bedsheets is not just about keeping them looking fresh—it’s vital for the person's health and sleep quality. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 24, 2025, 07:40 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

How Often Should You Really Wash Your Bedsheets? You Must Not Ignore Tip #7Photo Credit: Representational Image/ Freepik

The bed is a sanctuary, the place where a person unwinds and recharges after a long day. But how clean are the bedsheets really? Dirt, sweat, dead skin cells, and even dust particles accumulate over time, making regular washing essential for both hygiene and comfort. 

So, the question arises, how often and in what way should the bedsheets be washed and kept clean? 

Also Read: Why You Should Never Keep Shoes In Bedroom - Avoid Making THESE Mistakes

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Tips for Washing Bedsheets:

1- Wash Sheets Weekly:

Aim to wash the bedsheets once a week to keep allergens, bacteria, and odors away.

2. Use Hot Water: 

Washing sheets in hot water helps kill dust mites and bacteria.

3. Avoid Overloading Washer: 

Give the sheets plenty of space to move around for a thorough clean.

4. Choose Right Detergent:

Use of the right detergent to protect fabric fibers and avoid skin irritation is vital.

5. Dry Completely:

Make sure sheets are completely dry before putting them back on the bed or storing them away.

6. Change Pillowcases More Often:

Pillowcases come in direct contact with the user's face and hair, so washing them more often, like twice a week, could help keep the dirt away.

7. Wash After Illness:

The bedsheets should be washed immediately after being sick to stop germs from lingering.

8. Rotate Sets:

Having at least two sets of sheets helps keep up with washing schedules.

Also Check: Naphthalene Ball Secrets No One Told You: Use Them Like Pro Without Risking Clothes

Regularly washing the bedsheets is not just about keeping them looking fresh—it’s vital for the person's health and sleep quality. 

(This article is intended for your general information only. Zee News does not vouch for its accuracy or reliability.)

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh