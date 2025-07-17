How One Phone Call Saved Pakistan From Turning Into Smoke During Operation Sindoor

Operation Sindoor was Pakistan's worst nightmare. The Pakistani Air Force and army have not been able to recover from the shock delivered by India during the four-day conflict between May 7 and 10. The world was watching nervously. The unfolding of every single event was being monitored. A nuclear conflict seemed imminent. Western countries and European nations held their breath. India was mounting its attack preparation as China provided Pakistan with shocking satellite survey inputs. The message meant - India was minutes away from smoking Pakistani cities and army facilities.

China's support to Pakistan was even acknowledged by a top Indian army officer. Lieutenant General Rahul R Singh revealed that China provided Pakistan with real-time intelligence about India's important vectors and weapon positioning. Pakistan knew what it was heading towards. General Asim Munir went underground in a bunker. Its 11 airbases made nonoperational by the Indian Air Force strike, the PAF felt helpless. The Pakistani Army had already been hit hard; the next target for India was the Pakistan Navy.

You can imagine the Indian Navy's operational readiness with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's statement made on May 30. Describing the Indian Navy’s role in the integrated operation as praiseworthy, Rajnath Singh stated that the Indian Navy’s aggressive deployment in the Arabian Sea, its unmatched maritime domain awareness and supremacy confined the Pakistani Navy to its own shores. Singh was not joking. He was emitting facts. A truth that Pakistan knows from inside but rejects in public. It's the fear of the Indian Navy that sends a chill down Pakistan's spine every time it remembers the events of May 9 and 10.

The Indian Navy was dominating the Arabian Sea and the Indian Ocean. It had deployed a Carrier Battle Group (CBG) equipped with MiG-29K fighter jets and airborne early warning helicopters. The CBG maintained a powerful air defence shield. Pakistani Navy's hostile incursions were prevented. The Makran coast region was kept under surveillance. Indian Navy created a strong deterrent and bottled up Pakistani air elements along their western seaboard. To establish uncontested control over the seas, the Navy test-fired its anti-missile and anti-aircraft defence capabilities. Pakistan was stunned.

For the uninitiated, the CBG was led by INS Vikrant. Each CBG includes an aircraft carrier, destroyers, frigates, and a support ship, forming a powerful maritime force projection capability. According to reports, India had deployed around 30-35 warships besides INS Vikrant. All positioned towards Pakistan. Islamabad was staring at total destruction. They knew what was coming. They knew what awaited them at sea.

If reports are to be believed, the Indian Navy had its orders on May 10 - be ready to attack Pakistan. Fearing Indian assault, Pakistani Navy fleets were already floating close to the shores, praying not to witness the storm. The Indian Navy was in control. Targets were locked. On the strike target were Karachi Port, Ormara naval base, radars and oil fields. A complete destruction of these facilities was planned. The Indian Navy was sailing ahead. China informed Pakistan of the Indian Navy's intention, and then there was a brief calm before the storm. Pakistan had no answers. They were no match for the Indian Navy's firepower. Sense prevailed, and Pakistan took up the hotline. Pakistan’s DGMO dialled India’s DGMO and pleaded for a ceasefire. This one phone call saved Pakistan from destruction.

The ceasefire message was conveyed to the Indian naval forces. They stood down, put their mission on hold. Pakistan saved itself in time. It got a breather. A minor escalation would have not only crippled the Pakistani economy but its forces as well. It's called a stitch in time, saves nine. Pakistan must be a happier country, having witnessed and avoided this from so close.