How Operation Sindoor Turned BrahMos Into A $450M Global Weapon Sensation

New Delhi: India is on the verge of finalising defence contracts worth nearly USD 450 million to supply its combat-proven BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles to friendly foreign countries. Presently in their final stages, the deals mark a milestone in the Centre’s push to boost indigenous defence exports.

Jointly developed by India’s Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and Russia, the BrahMos missiles have drawn global attention following their decisive role during Operation Sindoor, when they struck multiple Pakistani air bases with pinpoint accuracy. Many of these bases remained out of operation for days, demonstrating the missile’s formidable capabilities.

Defence sources told ANI, “The deals worth around USD 450 million are expected to be signed in the near future and are in final stages at the moment. These deals are expected to be followed by many more as there is big interest in the missiles by many other countries from across the globe.”

The BrahMos missile made a high-profile appearance at the recent Dubai Air Show, capturing interest from potential international buyers. The exposure has strengthened India’s position as a credible exporter of high-end missile technology.

Following its effective deployment against Pakistan, the Indian Defence Ministry cleared a major procurement of BrahMos missiles for the Indian Navy, along with ground- and air-launched variants for the Indian Air Force.

The Navy plans to equip its Veer-class warships with the missile, while the Air Force is preparing to integrate the system with its Russian-origin Su-30 MKI fighter jets.

During Operation Sindoor, the BrahMos missile emerged as the Air Force’s weapon of choice, delivering precise strikes on terrorist infrastructure, including the headquarters of Jaish-e-Mohammed and Lashkar-e-Toiba in Pakistan’s Punjab province. The missile’s strikes caused significant damage to Pakistani air bases, after which the Pakistan Army attempted retaliation to defend the terrorist networks and their installations.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently praised the performance of India’s indigenous weapons, highlighting the BrahMos missiles as a symbol of self-reliance. He said, “During Operation Sindoor, the world saw the capabilities of our indigenous weapons. Our Air Defence Systems, missiles and drones have proved the strength of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat', especially the BrahMos missiles.”

The successful use of BrahMos in combat has not only strengthened India’s defence posture but also created a wave of international interest in one of the world’s fastest supersonic cruise missiles. Analysts suggest that this could be just the beginning of a series of high-value export deals that put India on the global missile map.