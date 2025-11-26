How Pakistani Troll Farms Disguise Themselves as Indians To Push Misinformation

WASHINGTON: A fresh revelation has exposed a network of foreign-operated accounts on social media platform X masquerading as Indian users to push political propaganda and divisive narratives within India, with many of these accounts traced to locations in Pakistan and West Asia.

Citing findings by India Today’s Open-Source Intelligence (OSINT) team, a report in 'The Free Press Journal' stated that several accounts on the social media platform X, featuring profile pictures of saree-clad women and bios stating 'Jai Hind,' are actually operating from countries like Pakistan. These accounts, which claim to belong to users from Uttar Pradesh or Mumbai, have been actively posting opinions on the Bihar elections and even the Red Fort blast.

“However, after the release of 'About This Account' feature, these profiles were found to be originating from Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, and West Asia. One account, going by the username @chaturvediswat, has posted over 2,000 posts against the Indian government on topics ranging from the Red Fort black and Bihar elections. The new X feature revealed that this account is actually based out of Pakistan," the report detailed.

“Similarly, accounts from regions of West Asia and Saudi Arabia have been posing as Indians and are indulging in heated debates on political and religious matters. These accounts use flawless Hindi to converse online, and the investigation reveals that there are several accounts on X that are based out of a foreign country, but are heavily inciting propaganda in the country," it added.

Amit Malviya, in charge of the BJP's National Information and Technology Department, recently alleged a coordinated global conspiracy against India aimed at manipulating the country’s social discourse, spreading misinformation, and widening internal divisions

“After X enabled location details, an interesting pattern has emerged. A large number of pro-Congress, anti-Hindu, and divisive caste-based handles are not even operating from India. Many are being run from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and other parts of Asia and the world. Almost all of them have changed their usernames multiple times to mask their identity. What does this show? A coordinated global operation to influence India’s social discourse, spread misinformation, and deepen internal divisions. This conspiracy against India now stands exposed,” Malviya posted on X.