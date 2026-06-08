Two lakh students every year, over 1,200 institutes: How Patna turned student dreams into a Rs 15,000-crore coaching industry

Patna: Kota in Rajasthan held an almost unmatched position in India’s coaching industry for years. Students aspiring to crack engineering and medical entrance examinations saw the city as the ultimate destination. Over the past decade, however, Patna has built a reputation of its own and is now regarded as the country’s second-largest coaching hub.

The recent dispute involving popular educator “Khan Sir” and Gyanbindu Institute director Roshan Anand has brought the thriving coaching business into the headlines.

According to media reports and industry estimates, Bihar has around 6,383 coaching institutes, of which nearly 1,256 are located in Patna. These institutes prepare students for a wide range of examinations, including the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE), the Staff Selection Commission (SSC), banking, railway, the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) and the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC).

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Education sector observers estimate that Patna’s coaching ecosystem generates business worth around Rs 15,000 crore when spending on coaching fees, accommodation, food, transport, books and other student needs is taken into account.

A city built around students

Every year, more than 2 lakh students come here to prepare for competitive examinations. Areas such as Musallahpur Haat, Kankarbagh, Boring Road, Rajendra Nagar, Kadamkuan, Buddha Colony and Ashiana have evolved into neighbourhoods where students form a large part of the population, with coaching centres, hostels, libraries and eateries becoming a common sight.

Coaching classes in the morning, libraries through the afternoon and test series or group study sessions in the evening have become part of daily life in these localities.

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The student influx has transformed much more than education. Real estate has been one of the biggest beneficiaries. Residents and local business owners say property prices have climbed over the past decade.

Buildings that once served as ordinary residential homes are now being used as hostels, paying-guest facilities and coaching centres. In several areas, land prices have doubled or even tripled. Some plots valued at around Rs 50 lakh a decade ago are now worth between Rs 1 crore and Rs 1.5 crore.

Coaching boom creates parallel economy

Patna’s coaching industry has also given rise to a thriving hostel and PG business. Owner of a famous hostel chain headquartered at Boring Road said he has been in the business for 16 years and presently manages 10 hostels with around 600 beds. Monthly charges range from Rs 6,000 to Rs 12,000 depending on facilities.

He says accommodation demand has resulted into massive rise in rents across the city. A 3-BHK flat that once rented for around Rs 20,000 now commands nearly Rs 40,000. The rent for a 2-BHK flat has risen from around Rs 12,000 to nearly Rs 30,000.

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Similarly, a girl’s hostel operator said he has been running the facility since 2011. His hostel has 26 beds and charges between Rs 6,000 and Rs 7,500 a month. According to him, the flow of students has helped even smaller hostel operators build stable businesses.

Established coaching centres continue to attract large enrolments. Vipin Singh, managing director of the Goal Institute, says the institute, which was founded in 1997, enrols around 6,000 to 7,000 students every year. The fee for its two-year NEET programme is about Rs 1.70 lakh, while the one-year course costs between Rs 80,000 and Rs 90,000.

Online learning changes the industry

The coaching business has also changed since the Covid-19 pandemic. The managing director of a coaching centre said the rise of online education has changed students’ behaviour. He recalled that when he started in 2008, building rent in Kankarbagh ranged between Rs 35,000 and Rs 40,000 a month. Today, he said, it is around Rs 75,000 to Rs 80,000. He also says student enrolment has fallen from earlier levels because many students now have access to digital learning platforms.

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Students face challenges. Students said they pay Rs 9,000 in monthly rent apart from electricity charges. They believe that public disputes among teachers eventually affect students and their studies.

Govt eyes new regulation

As the industry expands, the Bihar government is preparing new regulations. Education Minister Mithilesh Kumar Tiwari said that new rules for coaching institutes may soon be introduced. The proposal includes mandatory registration for coaching institutes with more than 25 students, penalties for operating without registration and stricter safety and infrastructure standards.

Notably, Bihar had enacted a coaching regulation law in 2010 and later attempted updates, though implementation has faced hurdles.

Today, Patna’s coaching sector supports far more than classrooms. Hostel owners, booksellers, stationery shops, transport operators, internet providers and landlords all depend on the student economy. What began as an education business has grown into one of Bihar’s largest urban economic engines. The city’s rise has been driven by students chasing careers, and their presence has changed Patna in ways that go far beyond the classroom.