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How Prashant Kishor’s Bankipur win deals a direct blow to Bihar CM Samrat Choudhary’s leadership

After the victory, Prashant Kishor has openly called for Choudhary’s removal from the post, effectively turning his Bankipur win into what has been described as a ‘Remove Samrat Campaign’.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Aug 03, 2026, 10:50 PM IST|Updated: Aug 03, 2026, 10:53 PM IST
How Prashant Kishor’s Bankipur win deals a direct blow to Bihar CM Samrat Choudhary’s leadership
Image Credit: Post Bankipur victory Prashant Kishor openly called for Choudhary’s removal from the Chief Minister post. (IANS)

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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