/How Prashant Kishor’s Bankipur win deals a direct blow to Bihar CM Samrat Choudhary’s leadership

Jan Suraaj founder Prashant Kishore has secured the first electoral victory of his political career, defeating the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Neeraj Kumar by more than 19,000 votes in the Bankipur Assembly bypoll. The result marks the first electoral victory for Kishore’s Jan Suraaj Party and ends the BJP’s uninterrupted hold over the seat since 1995.
Kishore polled more than 63,000 votes, while Neeraj Kumar received slightly over 44,000. RJD candidate Rekha Kumari finished third with only 14,000 votes. The result is particularly significant because Bankipur has long been regarded as BJP’s bastion in Bihar.
The defeat has also put Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary under the spotlight. The by-election was the first held after Choudhary became Chief Minister.
#DNAमित्रों | क्या संदेश के लिए.. 'सिर्फ एक सीट काफी है'? बिहार में NDA का विकल्प.. तेजस्वी नहीं PK?— Zee News (@ZeeNews) August 3, 2026
PK के 'सम्राट हटाओ अभियान' का विश्लेषण#DNA #DNAWithRahulSinha #PrashantKishor #Bankipur #Bihar @rahulsinhatv | @PrashantKishor pic.twitter.com/7MhBjydmeU
The BJP’s defeat is especially notable because the party had not lost Bankipur even during the governments of Lalu Prasad Yadav and Rabri Devi. The seat was won by Nitin Nabin in 2010, 2015, 2020 and again in 2025.
Before becoming the Bankipur constituency, the seat was part of Patna West. Following delimitation in 2008, it became Bankipur. Nitin Nabin had also won a by-election from Patna West in 2006, while his father, Naveen Kishore Prasad Sinha, had won from the constituency continuously between 1995 and 2005.
With Nitin Nabin now having moved from Patna to national politics, becoming BJP National President and his entry into the Rajya Sabha , the BJP gave a ticket to someone outside his family for the first time in three decades. The candidate was also changed twice. Despite the increased political risk, the BJP could not retain the seat.
Kishore’s victory has not been limited to celebrating his party’s first electoral success. Following the result, he turned his focus towards state Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary.
During the campaign, Kishore directly targeted Choudhary’s administrative ability, credibility and image as Chief Minister. After the victory, he openly called for Choudhary’s removal from the post, effectively turning his Bankipur win into what has been described as a ‘Remove Samrat Campaign’.
The political significance of the result is heightened by the fact that Bankipur is home to a large number of coaching institutes and colleges. The source material notes considerable student discontent over the recent NEET paper leak controversy and irregularities in examinations. It also says that there was anger among a section of Patna’s traditional upper-caste voters following the ‘Bharat Tiwari encounter’ over the state government and police administration.
Samrat Choudhary has, however, congratulated Kishore on his victory, while the BJP has indicated that it will introspect following the defeat.
Kishore’s victory is his first electoral breakthrough after Jan Suraaj’s poor performance in the 2025 Assembly elections. The party had fielded 238 candidates then, with 236 losing their deposits. Only two candidates managed to retain their deposits despite losing. The Bankipur result, therefore, represents a significant turnaround, although it remains too early to determine whether Kishore can emerge as a major challenge to the BJP in the next election.
The result could also have implications for the opposition, particularly Tejashwi Yadav and the RJD. Rekha Kumari, the RJD candidate, received only 14,000 votes, less than one-fourth of Kishore’s tally. The source material argues that this indicates a possible transfer of RJD votes towards Kishore, though the election result itself does not independently establish the reasons behind the vote movement.
Kishore has consistently spoken about proportional representation for Muslims and backward classes under his Jan Suraaj policy. He is also expected to focus on issues such as education, migration, employment and local governance. His victory in an urban constituency has further suggested that he can attract sections of the BJP’s upper-caste and middle-class voter base.
For now, the Bankipur result has given Prashant Kishore his first electoral victory, and handed Samrat Choudhary and the BJP a defeat on a seat that had long been considered one of their safest in Bihar. The bigger political question is whether this remains a significant by-election upset or marks the beginning of a larger challenge to the established political equations in the state.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.