President's rule was imposed in Manipur and the assembly was put under suspended animation, under Article 356 of the Indian Constitution, days after Chief Minister N Biren Singh resigned from his position.

Security has been beefed up across the state following the Centre's announcement of President's rule, officials said.

The decision to impose presidential rule comes after the BJP government in the state failed to a consensus on a chief ministerial candidate, despite having several rounds of discussions between its northeast in-charge Sambit Patra and MLAs.

Singh, who was leading the BJP government in Manipur, resigned as chief minister after nearly 21 months of ethnic violence between the Meitei and the Kuki communities since May 2023 that has claimed over 250 lives.

The imposition of the President's Rule highlights the BJP's weak governance in the state, which has been embroiled in ethnic strife for nearly two years, despite the Manipur Assembly's term staying until 2027.

The decision to impose President’s rule in Manipur, with Governor Ajay Bhalla, who has worked closely with Home Minister Amit Shah taking charge to resolve the issue. This move, nearly 21 months after ethnic violence began, seeks to bring Meitei and Kuki-Zo leaders together to address the issues fueling mutual mistrust.

The Kukis, who had been in conflict, are now expected to ease their position and engage in meaningful talks for lasting peace with Singh leading the discussions.

The political situation in Manipur is changing quickly, as Singh’s support among MLAs and the people has declined. Both Meitei and Kuki-Zo communities are tired of the ongoing conflict and the Singh government’s inability to stop it. They now seek strong leadership to bring peace.