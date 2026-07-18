/How Punjab’s monthly cash transfer is easing financial strain for 33 lakh women

Sunita Rani (48), a resident of Dhani Kharaswali village in Fazilka district, said the monthly assistance has enabled her to support her children's education. "My daughter is pursuing a B.Tech degree and my son studies in Class XI. I have used most of the money to pay my son's school fees and given the remaining amount to my husband. As a housewife, I have no independent income, so this assistance has given me the satisfaction of contributing to my family's needs. My husband is also very happy with this support. Earlier, we received free electricity, then ₹10 lakh health insurance, and now this monthly financial support. The government has introduced several welfare schemes, especially for women," she said.