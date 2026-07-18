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How Punjab’s monthly cash transfer is easing financial strain for 33 lakh women

Nearly 33 lakh women beneficiaries, who completed their registration by 25 June 2026, have received the assistance directly in their bank accounts, while the remaining eligible beneficiaries will receive it on 1 August. Almost 70 lakh women have enrolled under the scheme so far.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jul 18, 2026, 03:59 PM IST|Updated: Jul 18, 2026, 03:59 PM IST
How Punjab’s monthly cash transfer is easing financial strain for 33 lakh women
Image Credit: Photo Credit: IANS

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Zee Media Bureau

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The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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