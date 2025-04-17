Gujarat is one of the states where the Congress party has been out of power for the last three decades. The best Congress did in the state in the last three decades was in 2017 when the grand old party won 77 seats, preventing the BJP from touching a three-digit mark. Addressing party workers during the launch of ‘Sangathan Srujan Abhiyan’ in Modasa, Aravalli district of the state, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said that Gujarat is the most important state for the party and the path for defeating the BJP and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) goes through the state.

Rahul Gandhi has now suggested various steps to strengthen the party to breach Narendra Modi's fort. Gujarat has been a stronghold of the BJP and the Congress is now looking to tame the saffron party in their stronghold. The Congress leader has now put an emphasis on four key points to revive the party in the state to take on the BJP:

Empowering District Congress Committees

The Congress party has now launched an initiative to strengthen District Congress Committees (DCCs). Rahul Gandhi said the party has received feedback that the district should be run from the district concerned and not from Ahmedabad. The party has now decided to strengthen district leaders and give powers and responsibilities to district presidents. "The district will be run as per their (the district president’s) decision. The district (unit) will run according to the district committee’s decisions; no directions or candidates will come from the higher-ups,” said Gandhi, highlighting the big change in top-down approach.

Regular Funding For DCCs

The Congress party has also taken a big decision to empower the DCCs financially. Rahul Gandhi shared that the party will now be providing a monthly corpus for the districts instead of the traditional routine of providing financial support only three months ahead of the elections. This will help the district leaders to boost their ground presence and strengthen the grassroots cadre.

Candidate Selection

To mitigate the abandonment that the Congress party has been facing in Gujarat from its MLAs and MPs, Rahul Gandhi said that now the selection of candidates will be done after taking district leaders on board. Rahul Gandhi said the Congress party wants a connection between the organisation and those contesting the elections. Therefore, now, it is the organisation, and not just a single person from the top, who would select the candidate. Rahul Gandhi added that local leaders will be involved in the ticket distribution.

Recognise and Reward

Rahul Gandhi further said that to strengthen the booths, the leaders who are working at the ground and have the ability to develop the district, will be made DCC presidents. "We want to strengthen those who have a hold on the booths and local issues, (and who can) raise the concerns of the people," said Rahul Gandhi. He hinted that those working hard will be rewarded. "For example, if we win in Gujarat, ministers will be selected from the best-performing districts,” he said, adding that those developing party will be empowered.