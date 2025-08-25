Despite US sanctions, Russia’s rising share in India’s oil imports has reshaped trade patterns, while key Middle Eastern suppliers have largely maintained their positions.

Iraq, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE continue to be India’s top oil partners, though supplies from Iraq and Saudi have fallen about 5 per cent since 2021, while the UAE’s share has risen 3 per cent, data from energy tracker Vortexa shows, as per the Economic Times.

In 2025, India imported on average 898,000 barrels per day from Iraq, 640,000 b/d from Saudi Arabia, and 448,000 b/d from the UAE.

Impact On Smaller Suppliers

The bigger hit has been for smaller suppliers, including US exports to India, which have dropped 33 per cent, Nigerian and Kuwaiti shipments have halved, and supplies from Oman and Mexico are down more than 80 per cent. This year, US deliveries average 271,000 b/d, Nigerian 151,000 b/d, Kuwaiti 131,000 b/d, Omani 20,000 b/d, and Mexican 24,000 b/d, as reported by ET. Imports from Colombia, Ecuador, Gabon, and Congo have also declined.

India's Oil Trade With Russia

Amid Middle Eastern suppliers who have largely maintained their position in India’s oil imports, Russia has sharply increased its crude oil supplies to the country following the war’s disruption of global trade.

In 2021, Russia supplied only about 100,000 barrels per day (b/d) of India’s total four million b/d imports, ranking far behind Iraq, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, the U.S., Nigeria, Kuwait, and others, according to an Economic Times report.

By 2022, however, Russia had become India’s third-largest supplier after Iraq and Saudi Arabia. Soon after, it overtook both nations, delivering around 1.76 million b/d.

In 2025, Russia continues to hold the top position despite US sanctions, supplying approximately 1.7 million b/d. Most of this oil is bought on the spot market at discounted prices.