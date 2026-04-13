How SIR has made the Bengal election on 44 seats a tight contest | Explained

The West Bengal Assembly Election 2026 is just days away, with polling on April 23 and April 29. Political parties have intensified their campaign, Babri Masjid to the Election Commission’s Special Intensive Revision (SIR) is dominating the discourse of the Bengal elections.

The Bengal voter lists have dramatically reshaped the battlefield, especially in 44 constituencies, where the number of deleted voters now exceeds the 2021 winning margins, turning once-safe seats into razor-thin contests between the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the BJP.

Let's take a look at how.

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The 44 “Swing” Seats: Data That Changes Everything

Analysis of Election Commission data, as reported by the Indian Express, uncovers a striking pattern in West Bengal's 2021 assembly elections, in 15% of the state's 293 EVM constituencies, totaling 44 seats, the deleted voters from the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) outnumber the victory margins from the 2021 Assembly elections.

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) secured 24 of these closely contested seats, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) claimed 20, including high-profile wins like Nandigram and Gaighata.

These constituencies cluster mostly in districts like Purba Bardhaman, Paschim Bardhaman, and Nadia (five each), North 24 Parganas and Paschim Medinipur (four each), and Cooch Behar, Dakshin Dinajpur, and Murshidabad (three each).

These concentrations highlight potential vulnerabilities in key battlegrounds, particularly in BJP strongholds like the Matua belt.

The numerical disparities amplify concerns over electoral integrity, with deletions dwarfing slim margins in several cases.

If we look at 2021 margins, TMC's Samserganj victory by 26,111 votes pales against 74,775 deletions, nearly three times the margin.

Similarly, BJP's Gaighata win with 9,603 votes faced 19,638 deletions.

Bagdah's 9,907 margin saw 10,017 voters erased.

The high-stakes constituency of Nandigram's 1,736 edge met 3,461 deletions, and Balarampur's mere 273-vote triumph encountered 1,037 deletions.

Even minor deletions could theoretically flip outcomes in low-margin races, raising questions about voter list accuracy and its implications for 2026 polls.

TMC vs BJP: Both Sides Feel the Heat

TMC, which had set an internal target of 250 seats, with war rooms running since November 2025, especially for low-margin battlegrounds.

The deletions hit TMC-won seats hard in Murshidabad and Nadia, traditional strongholds.

BJP, meanwhile, loses ground in its Matua-dominated North 24 Parganas pockets and Cooch Behar strongholds, precisely the areas it flipped in 2021.

Both parties are now rushing campaigns and last-minute appeals to retain or regain doubtful voters.

SIR: Why Bengal Became the Exception

Unlike other states, West Bengal’s SIR faced intense legal and political heat, with petitions challenging the process before the Supreme Court, the EC maintains its rhetoric of clean rolls.

While deletions happened nationwide, Bengal saw extra scrutiny due to long-standing allegations of bogus voting and infiltration.

Either way, the numbers don’t lie, these 44 seats will be crucial in deciding the 2026 Bengal election fate that are now wide open.

The SIR has converted a comfortable 2021 contest into a high-stakes thriller in 2024.

With results due May 4, every deleted name in these 44 constituencies could decide whether Mamata Banerjee retains power or the BJP scripts history.

