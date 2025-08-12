The Supreme Court on Monday issued an order for Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) to start removing stray dogs from all localities within eight weeks and house them in dog shelters that would be set up by civic authorities. However, social media users reacted sharply to the top court’s order.

A bench of Justices JB Pardiwala and R Mahadevan on Monday directed that all localities should be made free of stray dogs, and there should not be any compromise. The top court’s order also made it clear that no captured animal will be released back on the streets.

SC’s Stray Dog Order

It also ordered contempt proceedings against any individual or organisation that attempts to obstruct the authorities from carrying out the capture drive. The apex court also directed the states and municipal authorities to create dog shelters with sufficient staff to sterilise and immunise them.

“NCT Delhi, Gurgaon, Noida, Ghaziabad, MCD, and NMDC shall start picking up stray dogs from all localities, particularly from more vulnerable localities. It is for the authorities to look into and, if they have to create a force, do it at the earliest. However, this should be the first and foremost exercise to make all localities free of stray dogs. There should not be any compromise in undertaking the exercise,” said the bench.

It further directed that authorities in Delhi-NCR must set up a helpline so all dog bite complaints can be registered, with the offending animal picked up within four hours of a complaint. It also ordered all authorities to maintain a record of daily stray dogs captured and detained. The bench stated that CCTV monitoring will ensure compliance, and no dog should be released back into the street or public spaces. The bench also asked authorities to publish details about places where rabies vaccinations are available.

Rahul Gandhi Calls SC Directive ‘Step Back’

Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, in a post on X, wrote that the apex court’s directive to remove the stray dogs from Delhi-NCR is a “step back” and added that blanket removals are ‘cruel and shortsighted’.

“The SC’s directive to remove all stray dogs from Delhi-NCR is a step back from decades of humane, science-backed policy. These voiceless souls are not “problems” to be erased. Shelters, sterilisation, vaccination & community care can keep streets safe - without cruelty. Blanket removals are cruel, shortsighted, and strip us of compassion. We can ensure public safety and animal welfare go hand in hand,” the Congress leader posted.

Netizens' Reaction To Stray Dogs Order

A Spokesperson of NCP-SP, Anish Gawande, posted a long post on X and shared a video calling the top court's order a "death sentence" for all stray dogs.

"Listen, I’m not some animal rights activist. I think every single stray dog needs to be vaccinated, sterilised, and released into safe surroundings. Those who bite humans should be rehabilitated or put into a shelter. But how on EARTH and WHY are you putting EVERY SINGLE STREET DOG in Delhi in a shelter?" the NCP Spokesperson wrote.

The Supreme Court order on stray dogs in Delhi is nothing but a death sentence for every single stray on every single street in the national capital - and each one of us needs to raise our voice against it to #SaveDelhiDogs.



Listen, I’m not some animal rights activist. I think… pic.twitter.com/YYOfGCHJOa — Anish Gawande (@anishgawande) August 11, 2025

“If you’ve never loved a stray dog, you’ve missed the purest love there is, and that loss is yours alone,” another user posted on X.

"If a dog bites — kill it. If a bull hits — kill it. If pigeons spread disease — stop feeding them, let them die. But if a luxury car owner runs over someone — silence. If someone misbehaves with a girl — silence," an individual on X shared.

"It is my constitutional right to show compassion and protect animals, including feeding stray dogs, as it promotes coexistence and humanity. R u denying me of my rights? I pay my taxes to support a democratic society, not to endure a dictatorship that disregards the welfare of these innocent lives. My Indies, once labeled as “man-eaters” due to human cruelty, transformed into beautiful, loving companions with care and affection. Their before-and-after journey proves their worth, and no one can deny the value of these lives. To claim otherwise is to ignore the essence of empathy and justice that our laws should uphold," a netizen posted.

It is my constitutional right to show compassion and protect animals, including feeding stray dogs, as it promotes coexistence and humanity. R u denying me of my rights? I pay my taxes to support a democratic society, not to endure a dictatorship that disregards the welfare of… pic.twitter.com/XfUWqPVrdQ — Chri (@cr01_chri) August 11, 2025

However, some users also showed support for SC’s directive and shared their views on the matter.

PETA Reacts To SC’s Order

PETA India Advocacy Associate, Shaurya Agrawal, criticised the Supreme Court's order to relocate stray dogs to shelters in Delhi-NCR, calling the decision "impractical and illogical" as it is going to "create chaos and more problems."

Speaking with ANI, PETA Indian Advocacy Associate said, "This particular order is impractical, illogical, and according to the animal birth control rules, also illegal. The Delhi government had 24 years to implement these sterilisation programs, implement the ABC rules. Delhi has 10 lakh dogs, and only half of them are sterilised. Housing them in shelters is impractical. It is very difficult. This is going to create chaos and more problems."

Meanwhile, Delhi Mayor Iqbal Singh has welcomed the apex court's decision and assured that the administration will implement the order within the next six weeks.

Additionally, animal rights activists, rescuers, caregivers, and dog lovers held a protest in front of the India Gate against the Supreme Court order. However, they were immediately stopped and detained by the police.

(with ANI inputs)