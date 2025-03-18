How Sunita Williams' 8-Day Space Mission Turned Into A 9-Month Stay – Here’s What Happened

NASA astronaut Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore launched aboard the Boeing Starliner on June 5, 2024, from Cape Canaveral, Florida.

What was supposed to be a routine test flight for Boeing’s Starliner spacecraft became an unexpected long-duration mission for veteran astronaut Sunita Williams.

Williams and Wilmore are finally set to return to Earth on Wednesday after spending over nine months aboard the International Space Station (ISS)—far longer than the eight days originally planned. Their extended stay resulted from critical technical failures on the Starliner, leaving them stranded until NASA arranged their return aboard a SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule.

Here’s a look at how their mission unfolded and what it means for the future of human spaceflight.

From Pilot to Space Pioneer: Who is Sunita Williams?

Sunita “Suni” Williams, 59, is no stranger to long-duration space missions. A retired US Navy test pilot and NASA astronaut since 1998, she has spent over 322 days in space across multiple missions and once held the record for most spacewalk hours by a female astronaut.

Her latest mission with Butch Wilmore, 62, was meant to be a short-term test of Boeing’s Starliner, a spacecraft designed to provide an alternative to SpaceX’s Crew Dragon for ISS transport.

However, things didn’t go as planned.

Why Were Williams and Wilmore Stranded in Space?

Williams and Wilmore launched aboard Boeing’s Starliner on June 5, 2024, on a crucial test flight for the spacecraft’s certification.

But within hours, problems emerged. Helium leaks and thruster malfunctions raised concerns. Although the spacecraft successfully docked with the ISS, further inspections revealed severe issues, making a return trip unsafe. NASA decided to keep Williams and Wilmore aboard the ISS indefinitely while engineers worked on a solution.

How Did They Cope With an Unexpected 9-Month Stay?

Rather than waiting idly, Williams and Wilmore fully integrated into ISS operations. They assisted with scientific research, station maintenance, and even performed a spacewalk together in January 2025.

Despite the uncertainty, the astronauts remained optimistic. In a November 2024 interview, Williams reassured the public, saying, “We’re feeling good, working out, eating right… People who are worried about us, really, don’t worry about us. We’re a happy crew up here.”

NASA carefully managed their health. The astronauts followed a strict exercise routine to counteract muscle and bone loss in microgravity, and supply missions ensured they had enough food and essentials—including special holiday meals.

How Are They Finally Returning Home?

NASA initially hoped to fix the Starliner for their return, but engineers ultimately ruled it out. Instead, plans were made for their return aboard a SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule.

However, NASA delayed their departure until a new crew could take over their duties. That replacement team—Crew-10, consisting of NASA astronauts Anne McClain and Nichole Ayers, Japanese astronaut Takuya Onishi, and Russian astronaut Kirill Peskov—finally arrived in March 2025.

With their replacements on board, Williams and Wilmore boarded the Crew Dragon, undocking from the ISS at 1:05 am ET (10:35 am IST) on March 18, 2025. Seventeen hours later, they are expected to splash down in the Atlantic Ocean off Florida’s coast at 6:00 pm ET (3:30 am IST, March 19), marking the end of an unexpected but historic mission.