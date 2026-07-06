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How Syama Prasad Mookerjee’s 1930s ‘language war’ foreshadowed India’s 2026 vernacular revolution

This July, as India marks the birth anniversary of Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee, it is worth looking back not at the familiar, oft-repeated political slogans, but at the radical, quiet work he did as the Vice-Chancellor of Calcutta University in the 1930s. 

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Akash Sinha
Published: Jul 06, 2026, 09:58 AM IST|Updated: Jul 06, 2026, 10:00 AM IST
How Syama Prasad Mookerjee’s 1930s ‘language war’ foreshadowed India’s 2026 vernacular revolution
Image Credit: Representative-AI

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Zee Media Bureau

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The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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