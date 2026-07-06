/How Syama Prasad Mookerjee’s 1930s ‘language war’ foreshadowed India’s 2026 vernacular revolution

Mookerjee’s logic was bracingly pragmatic: when a student is forced to process complex scientific and philosophical concepts through the filter of a secondary language, they are inevitably operating at a cognitive disadvantage. He understood that a nation’s intellectual ceiling is inextricably linked to the language in which its people think. By making the mother tongue a medium of higher learning, he sought to democratise the elite, shifting the university from an ivory tower into an engine for national character-building.