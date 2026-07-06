/How Syama Prasad Mookerjee’s 1930s ‘language war’ foreshadowed India’s 2026 vernacular revolution

The education reforms are a continuous process. India today is working to restore the glory of its languages by redesigning professional courses in regional languages. Yet, as India navigates the complex transition toward vernacular-medium professional courses in 2026, bringing medical and engineering curricula into regional languages, it is essentially walking through a door that was first kicked open nearly a century ago.
This July, as India marks the birth anniversary of Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee, it is worth looking back not at the familiar, oft-repeated political slogans, but at the radical, quiet work he did as the Vice-Chancellor of Calcutta University in the 1930s. When Mookerjee championed the use of Bengali in higher education, he wasn’t merely engaging in identity politics; he was waging a war for institutional sovereignty.
In 1935, the Indian university was a bastion of Anglicised intellect. It was a system designed as the colonialists intended, to produce efficient clerks rather than creative thinkers. When Mookerjee invited Rabindranath Tagore to deliver the first-ever convocation address in Bengali, the move was seismic. It was a direct challenge to the idea that intellectual rigour was the exclusive property of the English language.
Mookerjee’s logic was bracingly pragmatic: when a student is forced to process complex scientific and philosophical concepts through the filter of a secondary language, they are inevitably operating at a cognitive disadvantage. He understood that a nation’s intellectual ceiling is inextricably linked to the language in which its people think. By making the mother tongue a medium of higher learning, he sought to democratise the elite, shifting the university from an ivory tower into an engine for national character-building.
Today, the debate has shifted from the arts and humanities to the high-stakes world of STEM. As India implements the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, the goal of teaching engineering, medicine, and law in regional languages is being met with the same scepticism Mookerjee faced in the 1930s. Critics today, much like the colonial administrators of the past, often argue that vernacular education will dilute standards or lead to ‘parochial’ silos.
Yet, this criticism misses the fundamental point Mookerjee stood for: the distinction between language and intelligence. A student’s ability to solve a complex algorithm or diagnose a pathology has nothing to do with whether they learned the terminology in London or in Lucknow.
The 2026 project is not about abandoning English. It is about establishing a bilingual intellectual framework where the mother tongue serves as the bedrock of deep conceptual understanding, while English serves as a bridge to global discourse. India is finally moving toward the ‘Institutional Sovereignty’ that Mookerjee envisioned, a system where an Indian student does not have to feel like a visitor in their own classroom.
The challenge India faces in 2026 is the massive task of standardising technical vocabulary and developing AI-driven translation tools to make this shift seamless. This is simply the modern iteration of Mookerjee’s work. He didn't have the tools we have, but he had the courage to question the status quo when it served to alienate the student from the subject matter.
Syama Prasad Mookerjee’s birth anniversary serves as a reminder that the most significant reforms are rarely about buildings or budgets; they are about shifting the mindset of a nation to believe that its own voice is capable of articulating the highest truths of science and discovery.
In 2026, the question is no longer whether India can teach advanced sciences in its own languages. The question is whether India has the conviction to ensure that its educational system finally reflects the society it serves, rather than the empire that once ruled it.
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