How the Pahalgam Terror attack and Operation Sindoor changed India’s military paradigm on terrorism

On 22 April 2025, terrorists struck at Baisaran Valley near Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir, killing 26 civilians, mostly Hindu tourists, in a cold-blooded attack that shook the nation.

India’s response, ‘Operation Sindoor’, launched on 7 May 2025, marked a bold shift and signalled a new military paradigm of proactive deterrence, technological precision, and zero tolerance for state-sponsored terror.

Also Read: Ahead of the Pahalgam attack anniversary, Pony operators demand the reopening Baisaran valley

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India’s precision strikes

India’s precision strikes on terror infrastructure, avenging the deaths with Operation Sindoor, went beyond retaliation; it fundamentally altered India’s Pakistan policy forever.

In a swift, multi-domain offensive, with Operation Sindoor, which still remains active, India executed precision missile and air strikes on nine terror launchpads.

India's tri-services strikes with drones, BrahMos missiles, and loitering munitions on terror sites in Bahawalpur, Muridke, Muzaffarabad, and Kotli, killing over 100 terrorists without crossing airspace or hitting military targets.

While Pakistan retaliated with drones and shelling, India destroyed its HQ-9 system. What followed was a fragile ceasefire on May 10.

Operation Sindoor: Strikes to Strategic Dominance

Though India launched surgical strikes prior to Operation Sindoor, like the 2016 Uri surgical strikes and 2019 Balakot airstrikes, which were limited and symbolic.

Operation Sindoor represented a qualitative leap. It normalised deep strikes inside Pakistan, with integrated air power, drones, and precision-guided munitions, and demonstrated seamless tri-service coordination, integrating military tools with non-military measures like the Indus Water treaty suspension.

US urban warfare expert John Spencer, Executive Director at the Urban Warfare Institute, observed that this sequence reflects an “emerging approach” in India’s strategic behaviour. The objective was “not limited to retaliation. It was to reshape expectations about what follows a major terrorist attack.”

Spencer also noted that terror networks tied to LeT continue to adapt. In November 2025, a car bomb explosion near Delhi’s Red Fort killed over a dozen people,linked to broader Pakistan-based networks, highlighting that while tactical successes are real, sustained operations and long-term preparation remain essential for lasting change.

He emphasised that India now treats major terror incidents as acts of war rather than mere law-enforcement issues, building on a decade of capability development in drones, missiles, and joint operations.

Post-operation Sindoor, India continued pressure through follow-up actions like Operation Mahadev, which neutralised key perpetrators inside Kashmir. However, challenges persist.

Defence expert Hemant Mahajan also noted similar observations. He said that India's strong military response delivered results, but Pakistan continues to depend on terrorism as a strategic tool.

Reviewing the developments, Mahajan noted India's rapid response with a multi-domain offensive that dismantled terror infrastructure across the border. "India acted swiftly, unleashing a multi-domain operation," he stated, emphasising the destruction of several terror camps and heavy losses among militants.

Pakistan's efforts to protect these sites collapsed, and its counterattacks on Indian airfields were decisively countered. "India followed up with strikes on Pakistani airbases, inflicting substantial damage," Mahajan added.

Praising India's precise endpoint, underscoring strategic discipline. "Our war aims stayed focused, allowing clean termination once objectives were met," he remarked, unlike drawn-out global wars without clear exits.

The Paradigm Shift: India-Pakistan Relations and Counter-Terror Doctrine

As the Pahalgam terror Attack marks one year, it is important to note how India established a “new normal” with swift, calibrated yet decisive responses that raise the cost of proxy warfare.

It has boosted domestic confidence in India’s military edge, validated investments in modern warfare capabilities, and altered the deterrence calculus under the nuclear shadow.

US urban warfare expert John Spencer also validates the points. He notes that India’s strategic shift is “both real and significant.”

Translating these tactical gains into enduring strategic outcomes will require continued vigilance, intelligence-led disruptions, and multi-domain pressure.

What began as vengeance for 26 innocent lives has evolved into a doctrinal reset.

India’s military paradigm has moved decisively from reactive defence and diplomatic protests to proactive dominance, ensuring that cross-border terrorism no longer enjoys impunity inside Indian territory.

As the anniversary underscores, the Pahalgam attack changed the calculus, and Operation Sindoor ensured that India’s response would define the future of its security posture.

(with inputs from agencies)







