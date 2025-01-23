How THIS Entrepreneur Made Kashmiri Willow Bats Formidable Competitor Of English Willow

The age-old cricket bat industry in the Kashmir Valley has become a formidable competitor to the renowned English willow bat, a feat made possible through the relentless efforts of Fawzul Kabir. Fawzul Kabir, a young entrepreneur from the Kashmir Valley, founded GR8 Sports Willow Bat Industry after earning his MBA. The 32-year-old entrepreneur has worked tirelessly over the past decade, earning widespread recognition. His company has successfully expanded its reach to six countries, including Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Oman, Bahrain, and Scotland. Today, GR8 Sports exports bats to about a dozen countries, with many more orders in the pipeline.

From starting as a small-scale venture to becoming one of the leading manufacturers and suppliers of Kashmir willow bats, Fawzul Kabir’s startup now ranks among India’s top ten startups. GR8 Sports bats, endorsed by international cricket players, have left their mark on the global stage. Since their debut, the bats have been prominently used in major tournaments like the World Cup and T20 matches. In 2023 alone, teams from seven nations, including Afghanistan, the UAE, Sri Lanka, Oman, the West Indies, and Bangladesh, used bats manufactured by Kabir’s factory.

A decade ago, approximately 300,000 bats were produced annually in the Kashmir Valley. Today, that number has surged to 3 million bats per year. With around 400 bat factories operating in the valley, the industry employs more than 100,000 people.

Fawzul Kabir shared his vision, saying, “We initiated the idea of taking Kashmir willow to the international cricket world, offering professional cricketers a viable alternative. After eleven years of research and development, we developed patented technologies to create a product capable of performing at the international level. During the 2022 World Cup in Australia, our Kashmir willow bat hit the tournament's longest six. Over the past five years, we have exported more than 700,000 bats.”

In recognition of its cultural and economic significance, the Government of India has classified the ‘Kashmir Willow Cricket Bat’ as part of the handicrafts industry. This step, taken through the Ministry of Textiles, aims to benefit bat manufacturers and artisans across the valley, fostering long-term growth for this traditional craft.

Including Kashmir willow bats in the handicrafts list will enable the implementation of developmental schemes for the industry and increase local artisans' participation in skill-enhancement programs. This move is expected to boost exports, strengthen the ‘Make in India’ initiative, and highlight Kashmir’s unique contribution to global cricket.

Kabir remarked, “We registered as a startup in 2023, and during the India Startups anniversary this year, our company was recognized among the top ten out of 154,000 startups nationwide. It was the only startup from Kashmir and one of the best-performing global startups. This recognition has been a great source of motivation for us. We have also received five state awards, boosting our morale. As a result, 23 new brands have entered the industry, and young college graduates are joining the workforce, becoming the driving force behind the industry’s next phase of growth.”

As India celebrates the success of the Startup India initiative, GR8 Sports has emerged as a shining example within the nation’s flourishing startup ecosystem. With its remarkable achievements, the company is now recognized as one of the top ten startups among the 1.54 lakh startups acknowledged across all states and union territories.