How TMC’s internal rebellion will end up strengthening Modi govt in Parliament

New Delhi: The political turbulence in the Trinamool Congress (TMC) is no longer confined to West Bengal’s Assembly. What began with a rebellion among party MLAs now appears to be spilling into Parliament, where rift among party MPs is creating a new challenge for the leadership. If the numbers being cited by rebel leaders are correct, it could change the balance of power in Parliament.

The latest flashpoint came after TMC President Mamata Banerjee appointed Lok Sabha MP Kalyan Banerjee as the party’s chief whip. Soon after, he targeted the party’s rebel MPs, accusing them of maintaining close contact with senior BJP leaders Bhupender Yadav and Suvendu Adhikari.

His allegation came days after TMC Lok Sabha MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar claimed that she had the support of 20 MPs and had sought separate seating arrangements in the Lok Sabha by approaching Speaker Om Birla. The claim has not been independently verified so far.

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Addressing a press conference on Tuesday (June 9), Kalyan Banerjee questioned the assertion and said that no such letter had been made public despite more than 24 hours passing since the claim was made. He also stated that no communication from TMC MPs had been submitted to the speaker’s office on Monday (June 8) and argued that party MPs could not simply leave the organisation because of the provisions of the anti-defection law.

He also commented on the resignation of Rajya Sabha MP Sukhendu Sekhar Ray from both the Upper House and the party’s primary membership. According to him, Ray had several grievances and chose to step down to set an example of political conduct and ethics.

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At the same press conference, TMC MP Kirti Azad accused the rebel camp of acting only after the election results. He argued that if leaders were unhappy, they should have expressed those concerns before the polls rather than after the party faced electoral setbacks.

Referring to Ray’s resignation, he said that while people may agree or disagree with his allegations, he had at least followed a political and ethical course by resigning.

Azad went further and challenged the rebels to resign and contest elections on a BJP ticket if they genuinely wished to part ways with the TMC. He accused them of benefiting from the party’s support and later turning against it.

Crisis that mirrors the state assembly

The developments in Delhi came shortly after a split within TMC’s legislative ranks in the West Bengal Assembly.

Ritabrata Banerjee, a rebel MLA expelled from the party, was recently recognised as Leader of the Opposition after he received the support of 58 dissident MLAs. Assembly Speaker Rathindra Basu accepted letters of support submitted by the rebel group and handed him the office allocated to the Opposition leader.

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A similar situation in the Lok Sabha would pose a much bigger challenge for the TMC. The party presently has 28 MPs in the House following the death of one member. If the rebel camp indeed commands the support of 20 MPs, it would cross the two-thirds threshold required under the anti-defection law to avoid disqualification.

Politics in the country has witnessed similar situations before. In both Maharashtra’s Shiv Sena and the Nationalist Congress Party, breakaway factions eventually secured recognition as the legitimate party organisation.

What Anti-Defection Law says

The anti-defection law was introduced through the 52nd Constitutional Amendment in 1985 during the government of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi. Incorporated through the Tenth Schedule of the Constitution, it was introduced to prevent legislators from changing parties after being elected.

Under the law, MPs and MLAs can lose their membership if they voluntarily leave their party or violate party directives. However, there is an exception. If at least two-thirds of a party’s legislators choose to merge with another political formation, they can avoid disqualification.

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The law was strengthened through the 91st Constitutional Amendment in 2003 after concerns that politicians were exploiting earlier provisions related to party splits.

While speakers and chairpersons decide defection cases, the Supreme Court has made it clear that their decisions can be subjected to judicial review.

Why the BJP could benefit

Beyond the immediate political battle within the TMC, the developments could have implications for Parliament as well.

In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 240 seats and fell short of an outright majority on its own for the first time under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership. The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) presently has around 293 MPs, while the Opposition INDIA bloc has about 234.

The government’s dependence on allies such as the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), which won 16 seats, and the Janata Dal (United), which secured 12 seats, has become an important part of the present political equation.

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A split in the TMC would weaken the Opposition’s numerical strength in the Lok Sabha. If the rebel MPs choose to support the government on key votes, the NDA’s position could become more comfortable. That could reduce the BJP’s dependence on coalition partners for every major legislative battle.

The impact may extend to the Rajya Sabha as well. At present, the NDA does not enjoy a two-thirds majority in the Upper House. Any weakening of Opposition ranks could make it easier for the government to gather support for important legislation.

The exact size of the alleged rebellion within the TMC is still unclear. What is clear, however, is that the party is confronting a challenge that could change not only its own future but also the arithmetic of Parliament at a time when every number counts.